Apple Festival rolls into Erwin next weekend

A consistent Southeast Tourism Society Top 20 Event and a three-time winner of the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association’s Pinnacle Award, the festival draws more than 110,000 people to Erwin annually.

Its top attractions include the largest Blue Ridge Pottery show in the nation, more than 300 arts and crafts vendors, three stages of live music, a smorgasbord of festive foods ranging from international cuisine to old time mountain favorites and, at the heart of festival, a bountiful variety of apples fresh from orchards of the surrounding mountains.

Now in its 37th year, the Blue Ridge Pottery show is held at Unicoi County Intermediate School located on South Mohawk Drive, about three blocks from the downtown festival area. A must-see event for pottery collectors, the show features many hard-to-find pieces marketed by dealers across the country and antique pieces crafted in Unicoi County.

This year’s street festival will span out over five blocks of downtown Erwin and include three food courts with more than 50 specialty food vendors and a large children’s area with games, rides, laser tag, a bungee jump, concessions and more provided by the Unicoi County Family YMCA.

Entertainment will include two full days of live music performances, including Southern gospel and traditional and contemporary Christian artists on the Love Street Stage; a professional touring stage on a Gay Street featuring the region’s best country, rock, indie-rock and acoustic musicians; and the Gathering Place Stage on Main Avenue, dedicated to bluegrass music.

For football fans, this year’s festival will include a Saturday tailgate party at The Bramble entertainment venue at 206 Gay St. with game coverage on a large-screen TV, pulled-pork barbecue, grilled chicken and baby back ribs, hand-dipped ice cream cones, sundaes and banana splits, games, prizes and a photo booth.

Athletic events held in conjunction with the festival include a four-mile run and and a two-mile walk race coordinated by the YMCA. Just for fun, the festival includes a cornhole tournament, an Apple Dumpling competition for children age 5 and under and an amatuer photography contest.

Festival hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Ample parking will be available just outside the festival area at Exit 37 of Interstate 26. Because of the large number of people who attend the festival, organizers request no pets, bicycles or skateboards inside the festival area.

More information about the festival and how to register for its competitive events may be obtained online at http://unicoicounty.org/apple-festival or by contacting the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce at 423-743-3000.

