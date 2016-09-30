Two state parks in Carter County promise collaboration with local governments

Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey, Elizabethton City Mayor Curt Alexander, Roan Mountain Park Manager James Tinch, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area Manager Jennifer Bauer, Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce Director Tonya Stevens and Carter County Tourism Director Kayla Carter signed the documents of collaboration.

The groups resolved “to work together to enhance the lives of residents through promoting healthy liefestyles, environmental education, job creation and economic growth.”

At the meeting’s start, Bauer said the collaborative relationship between the state parks and local organizations have existed for many years. The documents signed Thursday only formalized the long-standing united effort.

Tinch pointed out that Carter County was in the unique position of having two outstanding parks.

“That is pretty awesome,” Tinch said.

During the meeting, Bauer and Tinch alternately recited the paragraphs of the twin documents, one for each park. The documents noted that the “Tennessee State Parks desires to work with each community where they are located to grow each economy and provide for a better quality of life for all residents.”

The document also noted that the state parks “are a source of positive economic benefits through increased local tax revenues, job creation, enhanced property values and retiree attraction.”

While the collaboration is intended to help with economic benefits for the area, there were other values the two parks provide.

The collaborative documents said, “It is essential to work collaboratively to reconnect our youth and families with the land in such a way as to create a new generation of stewards, improve the mental and physical health of our nation, reduce the cost of health care, increase awareness of the important role nature plays in our lives and ensure the perpetuation of the resources entrusted to our care.”