UPDATE: Jonesborough police chief resigns; town official says no sexual harassment involved

Matt Hawkins tendered his resignation in a letter addressed to Town Administrator Bob Browning. The town administration had placed Hawkins on administrative leave after the departure of a senior officer.

“While I consider my conduct as police chief to be beyond reproach, I tender my resignation to allow my officers to focus their skills and dedication to maintaining the Town of Jonesborough as safe enjoyable place to live,” Hawkins said in the letter.

Minutes after Hawkins announced his departure, the town administration issued a news release announcing Hawkins’ resignation, along with that of Maj. Natalie Hilton, the department’s administrative major, which had taken place on Aug. 10.

Craig Ford, the town’s public safety director, said he had interviewed Hilton after she submitted her resignation and asked for her reasons. Ford said she stated that she complained of her treatment within the organization. Ford said he was already in the process of reviewing the department’s leadership, so he placed Hawkins on leave.

“I want to be clear that there was no allegation of sexual harassment by the police chief, nor did Chief Hawkins sexually harass anyone,” Ford said in the news release. “Obviously as the chief, he is responsible for the day-to-day operation of the organization, as is any department head working for the town.”

Ford said there was a difference in management philosophy that could not be resolved, which led to Hawkins’ resignation.

“Again, I would like to be clear with respect to this matter. Both Maj. Natalie Hilton and Chief Matt Hawkins are good people and have done a lot of good things for the Town of Jonesborough and its residents; however, with respect to Chief Hawkins there comes a time that there is a realization that it is the right time to part ways and start a new chapter,” Ford wrote. “I hope this puts an end to the matter and we can move forward from here in a positive direction.”

In Hawkins’ letter, he said his decision was difficult after 10 years with the town. Hawkins, who started with Jonesborough in 2006, has led the department since 2010. Before being named chief, Hawkins was a Jonesborough patrol officer and investigator, a Washington County Detention Center officer and a Washington County patrol deputy.

Hawkins pointed to what he considered the department’s achievements during his 6-1/2 years as chief, including electronic reporting, body cameras, an updated dispatch system and recognition as one of the “2015 Safest Cities in Tennessee.”

About 90 minutes before Hawkins announced his resignation through a public relations firm, he had issued a statement indicating he was “in the process of clarifying my actions and my role as police chief” as related to the Town Attorney Jim Wheeler’s review.

In the absence of the chief, Maj. Matt Rice is leading the department.

