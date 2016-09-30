logo
Johnson City

Johnson City's annual no-to-drugs fishout slated for Oct. 8

Contributed To The Press • Today at 10:51 AM

Legion Street Pool will be transformed into a fishing hole on Saturday, Oct. 8, with 2,000 rainbow trout up for grabs in Johnson City’s annual “Say YES to Fishing, Say NO to Drugs” fishout. Children ages 3-14 (accompanied by an adult) are invited to participate from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in this free event. Poles and bait will be provided, and hundreds of prizes will be given. Volunteers will clean the fish caught by youth so they can take them home to cook!

Then, on Sunday, Oct. 9, the rest of the community is invited to fish for the remaining trout for a donation of $10 per hour (proceeds go to the fishout program). Fishing will take place from noon until 5 p.m.

“Say YES to Fishing, Say NO to Drugs” was started in 1989 as a way to get area youths involved in a fun, wholesome activity.

“We want to encourage young people’s interest in the positive things life has to offer, and to discourage involvement with drugs,” said Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois.

The program has seen broad-based community support ever since. Area sponsors provide prizes, exhibits and activities for participants. Local volunteers donate their time to work the event, along with representatives from the Johnson City Police, Fire, Community Relations and Parks and Recreation departments; Washington County Sheriff’s Office; and Army National Guard.

For more information, contact the Johnson City Police Department at (423)434-6122.

