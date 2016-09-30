Johnson City's annual no-to-drugs fishout slated for Oct. 8

Then, on Sunday, Oct. 9, the rest of the community is invited to fish for the remaining trout for a donation of $10 per hour (proceeds go to the fishout program). Fishing will take place from noon until 5 p.m.

“Say YES to Fishing, Say NO to Drugs” was started in 1989 as a way to get area youths involved in a fun, wholesome activity.

“We want to encourage young people’s interest in the positive things life has to offer, and to discourage involvement with drugs,” said Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois.

The program has seen broad-based community support ever since. Area sponsors provide prizes, exhibits and activities for participants. Local volunteers donate their time to work the event, along with representatives from the Johnson City Police, Fire, Community Relations and Parks and Recreation departments; Washington County Sheriff’s Office; and Army National Guard.

For more information, contact the Johnson City Police Department at (423)434-6122.