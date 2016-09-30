Police: Stolen motorcycle, two stolen rifles found in Johnson City man's home

Johnson City police charged Harrison Osborne, 30, 1312 Orleans St., with theft over $1,000.

Police said Harrison’s arrest stems from a July 2016 auto burglary when a rifle was reported stolen. That rifle was found during the search, along with another rifle that had been reported stolen in Washington County. In the garage, police found a motorcycle that had been reported stolen in April out of Kingsport.

Osborne was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and held on $10,000 bond. He will be arraigned in Sessions Court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.