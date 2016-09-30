Saturday's Earth Dreams event highlights sustainable practices

“With all the exciting things happening in Johnson City, in terms of the flood control park, downtown revelopment, we just wanted people to participate in thinking about the future and the direction they want our community going to,” said Nancy Fischman, one of the organizers of the event.

Sarah Davis, the event’s creative director, said it was inspired by the city’s solution to downtown’s flooding problems and the subsequent creation of more green space.

“This is a dream of ideas and hopes for the future. It’s just about the Earth and simplicity,” Davis said.

For the past several months, Fischman and members from nine other organizations have been preparing for the festival by scheduling an array of demonstrations and activities.

“It will be for all ages from kids to grandparents and everyone in between. I think its a sophisticated event because of its intention in honoring the Earth and honoring the water,” Davis said.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. and happening again at 12:30 p.m., Ingrid Luffman, a professor in East Tennessee State University’s department of geosciences, will conduct a water test on Brush Creek, which is the small brook that runs through Founders Park.

The process will examine several different factors, such as pH, turbidity and dissolved oxygen, and plotted on a graph.

“The city has already expressed interest in seeing our (test) results because I know they do water testing there, and wanted to compare it to their (test results),” Fischman said.

Presentations by Joy Moore and Nina Hedrick will include discussions on pollinators and invaders in gardens.

Other demonstrations include: fly fishing, backyard composting and how to create a rain barrel.

Face painting, the creation of a community mural and a “Rain Gutter Regatta” will be featured in the arts and crafts section of the event.

“We’ll have a couple rain gutters filled with water and people can make little boats and then race them,” Fischman said.

Music will begin at noon and 2 p.m. with the Carpathian Spruce, a five-piece klezmer band that plays music from the Balkans.

A full scheule for Earth Dreams can be found at www.facebook.com/earthdreamsJC