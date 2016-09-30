Bristol, Kingsport prevail in liquor-by-the-drink tax revenue case

Rambo, who was overseeing the case in the Second Judicial District Chancery Court in Bristol, ordered Thursday that Sullivan County pay Bristol $75,802 and Kingsport $107,286.

The order likely will be considered by Second Judicial District Chancellor E.G. Moody. The judge is presiding over a similar case in which Washington County and the county’s Board of Education claims it is owed $3.4 million by Johnson City from prior liquor-by-the-drink sales tax revenues.

On March 8, Moody heard arguments in Kingsport for and against that ruling. At the time, he told both plaintiffs and defendants he would need a few weeks to consider the facts. It has been nearly seven months.

“We argued that case in March,” said attorney Erick Herrin, who is representing Kingsport and Bristol in the consolidated case, as well as Johnson City in its case. “I can’t speculate what one judge’s opinion has on another judge.

“But if these cases continue to be appealed, it would be helpful if they were consolidated and heard in the Tennessee Court of Appeals, Eastern Division, Knoxville. I think it’s pretty clear these need to be consolidated and taken up to the Tennessee Supreme Court.”

Rambo referenced Sullivan County attorney Dan Street’s argument that the revenue should be distributed based on the fairness of education funding — something attorney James Logan also argues on behalf of Washington County.

Rambo said it is not the role of the court to make law, but to interpret legislation on the books, in this case T.C.A. 57-4-306(a)(2)(A). This legislation requires Sullivan County to place the $490,392 recovered from the state between 1980-2013 into its school fund and then share with the two cities.

The claims brought by plaintiffs were not structured by legal principle or “cause of action” to allow the court to substitute its judgment of fairness for the General Assembly’s intent for the distribution of tax revenue, Rambo wrote.

Rambo also cited a Tennessee Supreme Court ruling (Tennessee Small School Systems v. McWherter, 1993) which addressed whether the state’s school funding methods violates equal protection under the state’s constitution.

The passage spells out that counties are limited by their economic conditions: “... If a county has a relatively low total assessed value of property and very little business activity, that county has, in effect, a stone wall beyond which it cannot go in attempting to fund its educational system regardless of its needs.”

State law required the Sullivan County trustee to distribute $307,303 to Sullivan County Schools, $107,286 to Kingsport and $75,802 to Bristol, meaning the county will retain about $183,000.

Sullivan County has 30 days from the date of the appeal. Neither Sullivan or Washington counties have held and passed liquor-by-the-drink referendums. Johnson City voters approved the measure in 1980; Kingsport and Bristol in 1984.

“You really don’t know what the (political) motivation was when Kingsport and Bristol adopted liquor-by-the-drink,” Street said. “It’s clear in the legislative logic that part of the trade off was most of the money was going to go to county schools, but it’s gone to city schools.”

Herrin said if Washington County wants liquor-by-the-drink revenues, they need to pass a referendum (for unincorporated areas) and “get their hands out of the city’s pocket.”

“Same with Sullivan County,” Herrin said. ”We have an election coming up, and Washington County could have put this on the ballot.”

Sullivan County and the Sullivan County Board of Education first filed suit in May 2014. The cities both filed counter-claims, and the cases were consolidated. Judge James Goodwin designated Rambo to hear the case.

The originally claim by Sullivan County for more than $2 million was dismissed on Feb. 2, but the matter of the city’s claim remained until Thursday.

“The Sullivan County Commission already has voted to appeal the original dismissal, and they way I read it (Rambo’s recent order) was — ‘I understand your argument, but I don’t think that’s what the statute says,’” Street said.

Herrin — speaking specifically to the Washington County-Johnson City issue — said state statute is clear that cities without their own school systems must share liquor-by-the-drink tax revenues with counties. Johnson City obviously has a school system.

He also says Section 2, paragraph 29 of the Tennessee Constitution states municipalities which collect liquor-by-the-drink tax revenues can spend the proceeds only for municipal, or “corporate” purposes.

