Political Sign Vandals: Johnson City police say its not a big issue

But this election year has been different.

On Thursday morning, Crutchfield arrived at his office on East Unaka Avenue to find his 4-foot-by-6-foot Donald Trump sign vandalized with spray paint. It was the second large sign he’d bought in support of the Republican presidential nominee this year.

Someone had spray painted the “T” black so the sign read “RUMP” and marked out the slogan: “Make America Great Again!”

Crutchfield began reviewing security camera footage before contacting police.

After reviewing the footage, Johnson City police issued Wendy Swanner, 49, 501 East Unaka Avenue, a misdemeanor citation for vandalism. According the the police report, Swanner admitted committing the act after video showed the perpetrator come from her residence.

“I mean I’ve put out signs since Reagan (and) never had anything happen before. It’s only been in this election,” Crutchfield said. “It’s frustrating from the standpoint that you’re exhibiting your freedom of speech ... Just because you don’t agree with somebody doesn’t mean you have a right to shut their opinion down.”

Crutchfield said this custom sign, which cost about $100 from Interstate Awning and Sign, had been up for approximately a month.

The first Trump sign Crutchfield posted during the primary election was identical to the most recent one, except someone stole it instead of vandalizing it.

“It was only zip-tied to the pole then, and my security cameras didn’t have enough lighting so I couldn’t tell other than the fact that (it looked) like three kids (who took it),” Crutchfield said.

Lt. Mitch Perry said this was the first time this election cycle someone was charged by the Johnson City Police Department for anything related to political signage.

“This is the very first one I’m aware of this election season,” Perry said. “It’s never a really big problem. But from time to time, when the election happens, there are some signs being taken and a lot of times you’ll find them all in the same place.”

During most instances, when a local candidate’s sign is removed or damaged, it’s replaced with another one and not reported to police, Perry said.

Democrat John Baker, who is running against Micah Van Huss for the 6th House District seat, said he’s only noticed two of his campaign signs missing.

“I only use the small yard signs, and I’ve only had two of them that have been taken. I just replaced them with two signs at each place, and they’re still there,” Baker said.

City Commission candidate Joe Wise said he’s not aware of tampering with any of his signs, but Crutch field isn’t the only Trump supporter who’s had issues with his campaign signs.

A representative from Interstate Awning said she knew of two other Trump signs that had been defaced or stolen. Both occurred in Bluff City.

Some Trump supporters have turned to rigging signs to prevent vandals and thieves.

A video posted to Youtube and reported by Fox News appears to show a man getting electrocuted while attempting to remove a booby-trapped Trump sign.

Crutchfield said he’s also seen a video of green fishing wire tied to a Trump sign as a booby trap.

Perry said the traps are only against the law if “it’s meant to injure someone.”

“Like the electrical thing, you can’t booby trap things that would injure people,” Perry said. “Now the fishing line, it may just jerk it out of their hand and that wouldn’t be anything illegal.”

While there is possibility that Crutchfield’s sign is salvageable, he’s not wasting any time with Election Day quickly approaching.

“I went yesterday and ordered a new one,” Crutchfield said.

