Pinnacle Trail Challenge & Hunger Hike set for Saturday in Unicoi

Part of the 2016 State of Franklin Track Club Trail Series, the five-mile race up the mountain will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Unicoi Tourist Information and Visitors Center, 106 Unicoi Village Place, just off Exit 32 of Interstate 26.

The entry fee is $25 for those who register early and $35 on the morning of the race. One hundred percent of all entry fees will go to the regional food bank, and donations of nonperishable food items will also be collected.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers. All race participants will receive an event T-shirt and the greater reward offered by the expansive, panoramic view that stretches out below the finish line at the Pinnacle Tower, some 3,500 feet above sea level.

All racers will also receive an ATV shuttle ride back to the visitors center for a complimentary lunch. There will also be awards and door prizes.

The event also features a one-mile Hunger Hike up the Pinnacle Trail, open to anyone who would like to spend the morning on the mountain. The fun hike will begin at 9. Entry is free, but everyone is asked to bring a food donation for Second Harvest.

Jeff Linville is a Unicoi alderman and a member of the Unicoi Business Alliance that sponsors the annual event in partnership with the town, the U.S. Forest Service and area businesses and civic organizations. He said last year’s challenge raised $650 and about 600 pounds of food for the food bank.

“It grows a little every year,” Linville said. This year’s goal is $1,000 and 500 pounds.

Registration for the challenge will open at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the visitors center or may be completed in advance online at runsignup.com. More information about the event can be found at the town’s website.

