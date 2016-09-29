Maggie Valley woman charged in Noli food truck theft

Eleanor Black, 36, Hightop Road, was charged with one count of theft over $60,000.

Police stopped Black while she was driving a Chevrolet Suburban through a Mars Hill, N.C., parking lot, the same location where the food truck was found. The Suburban also matched the description of the vehicle used to tow away the food truck.

After detaining Black for questioning, police soon found out the Suburban was stolen out of Madison County, N.C. Black was then charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and taken to the Madison County Jail.

Police also found out Black had been using an alias, Rhonda Proffitt, and was wanted in multiple states for numerous charges.

Investigators initially believed the food truck was taken to Asheville, N.C., because of a tablet left at the scene of the theft. After news of the theft began to spread among media outlets and social media, a citizen spotted the truck in the parking lot in Mars Hill, N.C., on Aug. 2 and it was soon returned to its owner, Jason Howze.

Black waived her extradition rights and was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where she is held on a $50,000 bond. She will be arraigned in Sessions court on Friday.