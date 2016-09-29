Haslam appoints Green to serve on Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth

“I’m very excited to be appointed, and I’m looking forward to getting to work in October,” Green said Thursday. “It’s very gratifying, because this agency helps shape policies that are recommended to the General Assembly.”

Green served on the commission from 1989-1995. The appointment is for two years.

“I am a voting member, so I have a role on the commission’s board,” Green said. “It’s a very broad focus, but we work on some of the same issues as we do in Johnson City. We make decisions on what the commission should focus on, such as where children are placed according to the situation.”

The commission’s 21 members are appointed by the governor, and at least one member is appointed from each of Tennessee’s nine development districts. Four youth advisory members meet the federally mandated composition required for a Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act state advisory group.

“This is the state agency that collects data on children, including their well being and a variety of other factors, such as poverty and education.” she said. “They also publish an annual report that looks at each county, and Tennessee compared to other states.”

The commission meets four times a year to oversee the efforts of the agency and its nine committees, with the initial meeting taking place next month.

Green was one of 176 Tennesseans appointed by Haslam to 75 boards and commissions.

“Serving on a board or commission is an important responsibility, and I thank these Tennesseans for their commitment to serve our state,” Haslam said in a press release.

The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth staffs and coordinates nine regional councils that provide organizational structure for statewide networking on behalf of children and families. The council’s address the needs of children and families at the regional level and offer local-level feedback to the Commission. The Northeast region includes Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties.

TCCY coordinators have offices in each region and provide staff support to the councils. Each council has its own leadership structure and membership fee levels. The commission also works to make available information about services to children and events of interest to advocates and other interested Tennesseans.

Green conducts judicial proceedings involving children and families referred to the Johnson City Juvenile Court for reasons such as abuse, dependency and neglect, delinquency, truancy and unruly behavior, for public safety and to coordinate treatment and rehabilitative services tailored to the needs of children and their families.

To learn more about the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, go to www.tn.gov/tccy.

