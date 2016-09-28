Mountain States program helped 13 disadvantaged people find employment

Mountain States Health Alliance’s Project Employment Hope has provided hope in the form of helping 13 disadvantaged individuals secure jobs.

Created more than a year ago, the employee assistance program’s goal has been to help job seekers who are chronically unemployed, underemployed, disabled, homeless or living below the poverty line.

“If you look at the type of population that we’re serving and the barriers that we’ve faced, 13 is a big success,” said Joe Pearce, a member of the program’s advisory committee.

“As a company, we can hire 13 individuals a day. But when you’re taking these individuals that are sometimes resistant to taking the drug screening (or) taking the tobacco screening, and all of these other things, (retaining) 13 individuals that have been successfully placed and stayed there is really good.”

The idea for the program stemmed from a resume submitted by an intern who is now an advisory member.

“As soon as (Jamie Parsons, MSHA’s vice president of human resources) saw my resume, he stopped at the top paragraph because it said I wanted to provide an employment opportunity for disadvantaged adults,” Barbara Gemar said.

“And he said, ‘Would you do that this summer for your internship?’ So all of a sudden a tiny idea, like a seed, got put into the ground.”

Gemar’s passion for providing the disadvantaged with employment actually derives from a first-person experience.

“My husband and I went through a dreadful time of unemployment. So we had to walk in those steps of bus transportation, food stamps and waiting through 70 interviews and not getting a job. It was so enlightening and discouraging at the same time,” Gemar said.

Those who’ve been hired through Project Employment Hope now work with Mountain States in central billing, nutrition, environmental services and nursing.

But the program doesn’t mean a guaranteed a job.

Pearson said managers are notified about Project Employment Hope applicants, but they are interviewed the same as an ordinary applicant.

“We just guarantee to help give them the skills to obtain a position,” Pearce said. “You do have to meet certain criteria to be part of the program, like have a disability, be homeless or have some sort of disadvantage.”

Along with skills, the program also provides essentials to those who face impediments along the way to finding employment.

“(The advisory board) discusses what those barriers could be. For instance, transportation for someone that is homeless. They may not have a vehicle so we would provide them with a bus pass if they were interested in interviewing,” Pearce said.

The job assistance program is currently partnering with nine local agencies, including Good Samaritan Housing and the Veterans Administration, to provide additional resources to applicants.

“We also have several other people in the community that sit on our committee, and they help with housing, clothes, hygiene and food. (Things) aside from general employment,” Pearce said.

In order to participate in Project Employment Hope, a referral is required by one of the partnering agencies. Enrollment forms can be found at www.projectemploymenthope.com/enrollment-form

The program is currently in the midst of looking to add more local employers and partners.

“That’s the new topic with our committee right now, but nothing is set in stone,” Pearce said.

