Good Samaritan Ministries drained by hottest August on record

“Good Samaritan is going through a rough season with the amount of people who are coming in and not having enough resources to help them, especially with power bills,” Director Aaron Murphy said Tuesday.

“We’re coming off the hottest summer on record and the number of people needing help was just mind blowing.

“In the past month, we’ve had the highest (number of) power bills that we have had all year. This was unforeseen and it has depleted our budget.

“We don’t want to turn anyone away. We need more resources to help. And we need to get the word out to the community.”

Murphy said that in a typical month, Good Samaritan provides approximately $7,000 in benevolence to households in emergency need of rent and utility assistance and an additional $3,000 in monthly assistance with power bills for up to 52 households that come to Good Sam from its Hand Up partnership with the Johnson City Power Board and the United Way of Washington County.

Comparatively, Murphy said, in August the ministry provided assistance with electric bills to 67 households and received requests for the power bill assistance from an alarming 134 households.

“Based on requests, we could have easily doubled our benevolence. It’s to the point we’re not able to keep up,” he said. “Our benevolent funds are extremely low, and it puts us at risk of not being able to help pay rents and prevent homelessness, which is why we are in existence.

“These are single mothers with kids, people who are disabled, disabled veterans that we are encountering. We’re at a breaking point and we are asking for help, prayers and advocacy from the community,” Murphy said.

Even as Good Samaritan struggles to meet the exceptional need the past summer presented, October arrives this weekend and brings with it another large seasonal challenge for the ministry.

Registration for Good Samaritan’s holiday food distributions has opened and work to provide 750 Thanksgiving food boxes and home-delivered meals to families, seniors and disabled veterans has begun.

For those who are able to help, donations to Good Samaritan Ministry may be made online at www.goodsamjc.org or by mail to Good Samaritan Ministries, P.O. Box 2441, Johnson City, TN 37605. More information about the work of the ministry and how to help can be found at its website or may be obtained by calling the ministry at 928-1958.

