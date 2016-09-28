Bluff City student's mother decries Islamic history in seventh-grade social studies

She plans to tell the Board of Education next week that she and other parents should be able to opt their children out of social studies classes covering Islamic, Christian or other other religious histories.

Meanwhile, a second BOE member Monday joined the panel’s chairman in predicting changes to the county system are coming before proposed Tennessee changes would remove an entire section of Islamic history from the seventh-grade standards, although Islam is mentioned in other areas of the standards.

The mother said Monday she is upset that a teacher at Bluff City Middle School would not allow her daughter to opt out of the Islamic portion of seventh-grade social studies. Instead, Michelle Edmundson said her child took grades of zero. She plans to address the BOE during its regular October meeting, set for Monday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. in the health and education building in Blountvillle.

