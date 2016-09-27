State hands down $25K penalty to Bluff City for raw sewage spill into Boone Lake

The city will pay at least $3,864 of that fine, and it must be paid by Oct. 24. But Bluff City can avoid a large majority of the fine by following certain orders handed down by the state, according to a TDEC order issued on Sept. 23.

Those include fully implementing a corrective action plan before Jan. 16, 2017; submitting a capacity, management, operation and maintenance plan that must be approved by the state for a period of two years; submitting a written sewer overflow response plan to the state; and submit annual summary reports of all overflows and corrective action taken for three years starting in 2018.

When contacted, Bluff City Mayor Irene Wells said she had no knowledge of the fine levied against the city.

More on the fine from the Kingsport Times-News.