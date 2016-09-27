JCPB: $5,000 will be contributed toward ETSU eagle cam

After sponsoring one of the cameras last year, Power Board CEO Jeff Dykes said during Tuesday’s monthly meeting that some of the funding will go toward installing an additional camera to one of the two nests.

“Between now and the end of November is when (ETSU) has access to do their work. Beyond that, you can’t because of federal requirements of being around the nest,” said JCPB CEO Jeff Dykes.

“(ETSU) in the process of adding an additional camera so that they can get an even better views for folks next year.”

Dykes said due to TVA’s work on Boone Dam, the power distributor wanted to continue contributing toward research on the eagles, specifically while the water level is down.

“It really impacts the research of those eagles. Like with the (water) level being down, are they still getting adequate food supply,” Dykes said.

The eagle cam initiative was launched by ETSU’s biological sciences department and led by Dr. Fred Alsop. The cameras were positioned on two separate nests on private property in Bluff City and Johnson City. The yearly cost of upkeep for the stream is approximately $2,500.

Dykes said activity on installing the new camera will likely begin within the next month or so.

Another topic mentioned during Tuesday’s meeting was a brief update on the utility’s progress on becoming an energy authority separate from the city.

Tom McKee, attorney for the Power Board, told board members that nearly all the paperwork is complete, and the only step left was for the City Commission to vote on it.

“We’re ready to close out as soon as the city approves it,” McKee said.

Though he wasn’t sure when the vote would take place, Dykes said it would be soon.

“Anytime you get this close to making changes in something that will be a positive for the community and for our customers, it’s (a matter of) ironing out those last-minute details to make sure that when the docket is in place, it is finalized, it is a good document and it is something everyone is happy and comfortable with,” Dykes said.

The move to become separate from the city is in hopes of generating more revenue through partnerships with private companies.

Through the first two months of this fiscal year, Chief Financial Officer Brian Bolling said consistent temperatures through July and August helped the Power Board’s net revenue increase $2.1 million compared to last year.

Net revenue last year was $4.4 million compared to $822,207 the previous year.

