Fowler makes run for City Commission seat

Fowler, 55, is making his first run at public office in an effort to secure a seat on the Johnson City Commission in the Nov. 8 election.

“I’ve been interested in politics, but I’ve been very busy,” said Fowler, a sports medicine physician and partner at Watauga Orthopedics.

Johnson City Mayor Clayton Stout, incumbent Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin, County Commissioner Joe Wise and William “Bud” Hill also are in the hunt. The top three vote-getters will serve on the five-member body.

Stout and Van Brocklin and incumbent Commissioner Jeff Banyas’ terms expire this year. Banyas has elected not to run for another term.

“I thought Jeff Banyas was doing a good job,” Fowler said. “I’m interested in making sure Johnson City continues to be a great place to raise your children. I think Jeff and I think along the same lines. He was always very thoughtful, and his decision-making process is much like mine.”

Fowler, originally from Arkansas, attended Clarksville’s Austin Peay University on a golf scholarship. He then went to medical school at the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio. He completed his residency at the University of Oklahoma and a fellowship in sports medicine in Tulsa at the Eastern Oklahoma Orthopedic Center.

“I chose Johnson City as the place to raise my children, and I’ve been here 24 years,” he said. “I think we need to continue toward making the downtown area more family friendly. I like the fact that we have the restaurants and bars, but it would be nice to have other offerings.

“I think we also need some sites in Johnson City that are ready for businesses to move into. This would be a perfect place to have distribution centers. You can ship anything east of the Mississippi in one day. We should promote that.”

Fowler also touched on a few other issues, including his inclination there is a need for a substance abuse treatment clinic in the area that offers methadone as an option.

“I’m not so sure Gray would have been my choice,” he said. “It may have been better placed in the Med-Tech Corridor. But I would hate to live here and have to drive to Weaverville (N.C.) to get treatment.”

He also offered some thoughts on Johnson City/Washington County school collaboration.

“If the schools are not doing well, it would be nice to have one overseer of all county schools,” he said. “But I get the idea some of the people in the county don’t want people in the city telling them what to do.”

He also supports the city’s $8 million investment in East Tennessee State University’s new performing arts center, but said he also wanted the city to get the most amenities possible.

“If we’re going to do this in Johnson City, we need to make it as good or better than the Niswonger Performing Arts Center,” he said. “I think it needs to be big enough to attract the best shows — the minimum to have a Broadway show.”

Fowler also has Little Caesars Pizza franchises in Mountain City and in Boone and Wilkesboro, North Carolina. He also serves as team doctor with no compensation for Science Hill High School, Milligan College, Tusculum College, the Johnson City Cardinals and Elizabethton Twins.

“I’ve been volunteering my time the entire 24 years I’ve been here,” Fowler said. “My parents raised me to put others in front of myself. I’m also a businessman, and I think I bring to the table something the other candidates may not have.”

In 2014, voters approved a city charter amendment that moved municipal elections to coincide with November general elections. The move was made to save taxpayers money and increase what have been low voter turnouts. It also extended commissioners’ terms by about a year.

Commissioners make $100 per month. The mayor receives $150 per month.

