Artist in Residence - Buffalo carver demonstrating his craft at Unicoi visitors center

Commissioned with grant funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission, Joe Pilkenton began work this month on a large buffalo carving to be permanently displayed on the new information kiosk outside the Unicoi Visitors Center that houses the art center.

Best known locally for his work on the Kingsport Carousel project, Pilkenton will be at his easel on the visitors center patio Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons until the his carving of a small family of buffalo gathered at the base of their namesake Buffalo Mountain is complete.

Roughed out and coming deeper into focus with every cut, the 4- by 8-foot carving will be stained, mounted in a shadow box on the front of the kiosk and lit with LED lighting to highlight its detail.

Explaining his work and engaging the steady stream of guests at the center is an important part of Pilkenton’s commission and something he enjoys.

Just two weeks into the project, he said, “I’ve had quite a few people stop to watch, a lot of hikers and people just driving through, young and old. Most have never seen a carving in process up close like this.

“I had one gentleman stay two or three hours, just watching. I showed him some things and he asked how I see this stuff. I told him most of this is just my head. I was born with the gift of seeing 3D.

“This type of carving is what they call shadow carving,” Pilkenton said. “It’s relief and most of what you are looking at is shadows.”

With only two inches of sign foam board to work with, Pilkenton said making the Unicoi buffalo appear 3D “is all in how you work the shadows.”

He expects to being showing guests at the center how it’s done for the next several months, outside on the patio with his “partner,” Rags the labradoodle, as long as it is warm and inside the center’s Buffalo Room when the weather turns bad.

The first of a three-part arts and heritage project being funding through a $7,000 Creative Placemaking Grant, Pilkenton’s carving will be followed a large mural and a video — both depicting the buffalo’s relevance to Unicoi’s history and heritage and both created by local artists.

The mural will be displayed on an exterior wall of the town’s new Mountain Harvest Kitchen and the video will be played inside the Tanasi Arts & Heritage Center and posted on the town’s website.

According to the website, the buffalo was selected as Unicoi’s emblem because of the important role it played in the community’s earliest Native American and European settlements.

According to the Tennessee Arts Commission, the creative placemaking grant program is designed to strengthen the economic vitality, livability and growth of Tennessee communities through the arts.

