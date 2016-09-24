3rd annual ETSU Native American Festival highlights traditional Cherokee culture

And on Saturday, the Raven Rock Dancers continued the tradition of sharing those dances during East Tennessee State University’s Native American Festival.

“We like sharing our culture because it explains who we are. It shows that we’re interested in sharing our culture with whatever race wants to learn,” said Bottchenbaugh, the spokesman for the Raven Rock Dancers.

The Native American Festival, sponsored by Office of Multicultural Affairs, offered a prime location for the Raven Rock Dancers to spread their Native American culture and accompanying stories to a diverse campus of students.

“The way my grandpa taught me was anytime someone asks you to sing for them, you sing to them out of the goodness of your heart, and that’s what we do,” said Bottchenbaugh, who’s from Cherokee, North Carolina.

Bottchenbaugh said some of the dances performed during Saturday’s event nearly went extinct in the 1980s.

“Back during the early ’80s, nobody was doing the cultural dances. (his grandfather, Walker Calhoun,) started thinking that he didn’t want it to die out, because if it did then we can’t call ourselves Cherokee,” Bottchenbaugh said.

“So he started a dance group with all of his grandkids and we started traveling to Tennessee (and) Georgia. Wherever we got hired, we’d go do these shows. He always told his grandsons to learn these songs because he said, ‘I’m not always going to be here,’” Bottchenbaugh said.

Calhoun died in 2012, but his family carries on the traditional Cherokee dances at Native American and cultural events around the Southeast.

Calhoun was awarded the Sequoyah Award in 1988 for his contributions to the Cherokee.

The Raven Rock Dancers’ performance was just one of several Cherokee traditions featured during the two-day event.

Butch Goings, who’s also from Cherokee, sat behind a table with a small knife carving away at a chunk of wood. Displayed before him on a table was a collection of his past work, including hand-carved utensils and polished toys.

“I’ve been (carving wood) all my life it seems like,” Goings said.

Clay pottery, woven baskets and beaded jewelry were among other handcrafted items featured and sold by the Eastern Band of Cherokee vendors.

“What’s so important about (the festival) is celebrating and appreciating the Native American culture and letting the students in the community know that we do celebrate it,” said Laura Terry, director of ETSU’s Office of Multicultural Affairs.

Saturday was the last day of the Native American Festival, but Slocumb Galleries in ETSU’s Ball Hall will host an art exhibit titled “Decolonial Identity” by Cherokee artist Jeff Marley through Oct. 7.

