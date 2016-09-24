County's school funding plan spurs tiff over city's share

On Sept. 6, Johnson City Board of Education members grilled Eldridge at a meeting on their home turf for setting up a fund into which 32 cents of a recent 40-cent county property tax hike will flow. The move allows the county to pay cash for land purchases and projects that otherwise would have had to be borrowed.

Under state law, the county must share with the city money from bond issues used for capital school improvements and projects. City officials say Eldridge has manipulated the county’s budget to place city taxpayers in the position of spending the majority of dollars — a sacrifice that will result in no direct benefit to municipal residents and the city school system.

Meeting eye to eye

“At the meeting, we asked Mayor Eldridge whether city schools would be eligible to request capital funds out of this account for city school needs, and the mayor responded with an emphatic ‘no,’” said Tim Belisle, Johnson City Board of Education chair. “When asked by one of our board members whether he thought this was fair, Mayor Eldridge responded that it may not be fair, but it is legal.

“I believe that all city taxpayers should be paying attention to this. If the county pursues this approach in the way it seems they intend, the day will soon come when the county is collecting and spending massive amounts of city taxpayer funds without the city taxpayer receiving any benefit in return. Not only that, but whenever the city schools need capital improvements, the city will have to issue its own bonds.”

More than 60 percent of the 32 cents being put into the county’s capital project account comes from city taxpayers. Eldridge told board members the 32 cents equals about $9 million annually, meaning about $5 million comes from city taxpayers.

“By exploiting the loophole allowing the county to spend money from this account without sharing it with the city, the county will essentially be taking over $5 million annually from city taxpayers and giving them nothing for it,” Belisle said.

During Belisle’s tenure on the board, funds from the county made possible the city’s new Fairmont Elementary School, the Science Hill 9th Grade Academy and the new wing at Indian Trail Intermediate School, as well as other projects.

Eldridge told the Press days after the meeting that he attended under the premise of providing an update on the county’s planned capital projects, such as the new Boones Creek kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school.

“To my surprise, apparently the meeting was intended simply as an opportunity for certain members of the Johnson City Board of Education to politically grandstand by attacking the County Commission regarding sharing of capital funding between the two systems,” Eldridge said.

“They did this immediately after hearing a summary of the plan indicating the county’s initial borrowing would be around $50 million, of which Johnson City would receive about $24 million. There didn’t end up being any meaningful discussion about the capital funding needs of Washington County or Johnson City Schools.”

Cashing in

Eldridge said much of the discussion at the meeting was about a lack of fairness of not sharing cash funding of capital projects.

“While cash funding will probably end up being a minor factor in the Boones Creek and Jonesborough projects, it seemed to be the greatest source of irritation, even though I did not even share a ‘guesstimate’ on how much the county will be able to cash fund,” he said. “They did not respond well to my explanation that use of cash reduced the burden for all taxpayers.”

The County Commission approved an interlocal agreement between the city and county months ago that would allow the county to make payments to the city for borrowed funds for school projects. This agreement has never seen the light of day on the city side.

Belisle said Eldridge told board members borrowing for the Boones Creek and Jonesborough schools would mean a city share of around $25 million to $27 million if given in a lump sum. If delivered in payments, it would amount to roughly $1.9 million a year.

“If they wait two years to issue bonds, they will have accrued over $18 million into this account,” Belisle said. “This would likely cut the bond issuance in half and reduce the annual payment by half, or $900,000.

Eldridge said the goal of the capital projects plan is to minimize the cost paid by all county taxpayers, not to strategically limit resources to the Johnson City School system.

“There is clearly a lack of understanding regarding the state laws on sharing of capital dollars between the two school systems by some of the board members,” he said. “There is also either a lack of understanding or willful ignorance of the different tax structures, sources of funding and obligations to fund education, between the two funding bodies.”

The difference between Johnson City’s and Washington County’s “ability to pay” and the state’s directive that BEP funding be allocated based on county-wide fiscal capacity, rather than system capacity, has created an unconstitutional disparity in educational opportunity between the City and County school students, he added.

Belisle and various city officials have suggested a tax increase on unincorporated areas of Washington County is a valid alternative. Eldridge, however, says the disparity simply can’t be fixed by increasing taxes on the rural property owners.

“This fact appears to be completely ignored by the Johnson City School Board,” he said. “Most surprising to me, however, was the obvious animosity held by certain members of the board toward the Washington County school system.”

Funding by committee

Board member Richard Manahan was especially outspoken at the Sept. 6 meeting.

“We’ve never run into this situation before,” he said this week. “It’s all legal, but is it fair and equitable? This mayor also was elected by Johnson City residents. And we need to deal with things out in front of the taxpayers. Every time the mayor is unhappy with something related to schools and funding, he forms another committee. They’re just going about it the wrong way.”

In March, when the tax increase seemed the hardest to sell, Eldridge suggested County Commissioner Dr. Paul Stanton head the 10-member Partnership for Academic Excellence. It appeared at the time a team of city and county school officials was as soon as possible to discuss the potential joint operation of a school, including the new Boones Creek school.

The education partnership was finally scheduled to meet on Aug. 30. But Stanton and new Washington County Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton met the day before the scheduled meeting. Stanton told the Press one day prior to the scheduled meeting “she and I have decided to put that off for awhile.”

On Sept. 14, the county’s Budget Committee responded to a request by the Washington County Board of Education by naming four county commissioners (three from the Budget Committee) to an eight-member committee that will jointly oversee money spent on school projects.

Board Chairman Jack Leonard said members called for the committee’s formation soon after the capital projects fund was set up. It is also no mystery that members of the county’s Board of Education have felt Eldridge has played too big a part in choosing the new school site.

“We’re doing this to be in conjunction with the County Commission,” Leonard said. “They are our funding body. This allows for much better communication. It also allows us to get more information before it (resolutions/policies) goes before the full commission.”

The Washington County Board of Education is expected to name its four representatives on Oct. 6.

