Sullivan County files lawsuit against facility prescribing buprenorphine

Sullivan County Attorney Dan Street filed the lawsuit Monday against Lynn and Van Lester, the owners of First Step Counseling LLC, claiming the property at 3550 Highway 75 was not zoned to accommodate a substance abuse medical clinic.

“Basically what (the lawsuit) says is they’re operating a business in violation of the zoning ordinance. They’re not zoned for the use they’re putting their property to,” Street said.

According to a Sullivan County zoning map, the property in question is shown as being in a B-3 zone, or general business service district.

Sullivan County requires all substance abuse medical clinics to be located in an area zoned M-2, or heavy manufacturing district. It also requires a special exception to be approved by the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Substance abuse treatment facilities are defined by Sullivan County as a facility properly licensed by the state for providing outpatient treatment, counseling or similar services to individuals dependent on legal and illegal drugs, opiates, alcohol or similar substances.

The Sullivan County Planning and Zoning department sent a cease-and-desist letter to the clinic more than a month ago, Street said.

“As far as I know, (the planning and zoning department) received no response, whatsoever. So 30 days later is when we filed the suit,” Street said.

Street said he did receive a phone call Friday morning from the attorney representing First Step Counseling.

“(The lawyer) disputes (the lawsuit) and said they are in a proper designation, but all that sort of needs to be worked out,” Street said.

“He said that they were a general medical clinic. Therefore, he said he did not think they were in violation of zoning and I passed that along to zoning.”

Lester declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing her attorney’s advice.

The Sullivan County zoning code does not differentiate a buprenorphine provider from a substance abuse medical clinic, but it does permit medical professional services within a general business district.

The zoning code defines a medical professional service, which includes doctors’ offices, as an establishment providing therapeutic, preventative or correctional personal treatment services on an outpatient basis.

“This grouping is limited and does not include the broad ranging services provided at general health care facilities, such as hospitals, but does include the limited outpatient services provided at outpatient clinics,” the zoning code reads.

The Drug Addiction Treatment Act, which was passed in 2000, reduces the regulations placed on physicians who prescribe buprenorphine and allows it to be prescribed in treatment settings other than certified opioid treatment programs or clinics.

Physicians who qualify and complete eight hours of training can receive waivers to prescribe buprenorphine and not be designated as a clinic or opioid treatment program.

The closest certified opioid treatment program to the Tri-Cities is located in Knoxville.

The federal government’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration lists Dr. Brian Maggard as being the authorized buprenorphine provider at the facility.

First Step Counseling also operates another facility in Kodak. The Kingsport location has been open for over a year and also provides basic medical treatment.

Street said the court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.

