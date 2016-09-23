Ralph Cole joins brother Rondal in official name of Stoney Creek Highway

The highway is now officially named the Ralph and Rondal Cole Memorial Highway, with the representative’s name added to his brother’s name.

Those who attended Friday’s dedication ceremony included Rep. Cole’s widow, Delores, state Sen. Rusty Crowe, state Rep. Timothy Hill, state Rep. John Holsclaw Jr., Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey and Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander.

Humphrey read from the Carter County Commission resolution that started the rededication process on May 18, 2015.

The resolution read in part “Mr. Cole lived an exemplary life of service, not only within the community, but also to within the state and country; and ... Carter County and its residents were among the beneficiaries of Mr. Cole’s life of dedication and public service.”

The resolution requested Crowe and the county’s elected representatives to carry the action to the state to get the highway renamed.

One of the achievements Ralph Cole made during his 12-year career in the General Assembly was to encourage the Tennessee Department of Transportation to widen the highway that now bears his name from two lanes to five lanes. Rondal Cole was a successful attorney who cofounded the Dugger and Cole law firm in Elizabethton.