Ignored and impatient, the operator eventually dropped his boom without the spotter’s assistance, struck the gas line below and loosed a fast-rising plume of dirt and noxious vapor high into the air.

Recognizing his error, the operator jumped from the track hoe and scrambled clear of the poisonous cloud.

His unattentive spotter was not so fortunate.

Pulled from his phone by the sound of the line burst, he had run toward the ruptured gas line instead of away and fallen to the ground unconscious as the cloud enveloped him.

Several minutes later, a police cruiser roared onto the scene and the officer pulled the track hoe driver farther away from danger. The two waited together far from the gas leak as firefighters arrived, donned their gas masks and made their way to the fallen spotter.

Carried away and revived by his rescuers, the spotter was lucky to be walking around.

But then, his carelessness and his rescue had only been staged — part of an elaborate drill to hone the skills of local first responders and to drive home the importance of the Tennessee 811 message to always “Know What’s Below” and “Call Before You Dig.”

Held Friday morning at the DoubleTree Inn in Johnson City, the live pipeline rupture response demonstration was attended by police, fire and emergency medical workers from across Northeast Tennessee, area excavation contractors and representatives of the six surrounding gas companies whose sponsorship made the drill possible.

Craig Ingram with Tennessee 811 said the purpose of the drill was to help everyone stay safe.

For the excavators, he said the message to be taken from the exercise was to plan work around existing underground gas lines, call 811 and respect the paint and flags local utilities put down to designate the general area of underground lines in their work zones.

For the first responders, who Ingram said already have a lot of specialized skills, the most important thing to remember is to allow the utilities to shut off their ruptured lines and try to stay clear of the valves.

And for the public, Ingram said, the drill was meant to reinforce the importance of calling 811 before digging and to illustrate how local first responder agencies, public utilities and private companies work together to improve public safety.

