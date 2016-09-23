City candidate's answers to Chamber survey give insight into leadership styles

The Johnson City-Jonesborough-Washington County Chamber of Commerce released the answers Friday from candidates for Johnson City Commission and Board of Education seats up for grabs later this year.

Read the full responses here: City Commission | City Board of Education

In the City Commission race, where three seats are up for election, two incumbents, Mayor Clayton Stout and Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin, face challengers Todd Fowler, William “Bud” Hill and Joe Wise. Current Commissioner Jeff Banyas decided not to run for re-election.

In his responses to the questionnaire, Fowler, a sports medicine specialist practicing at Watauga Orthopedics and a Little Caesars franchisee, painted himself as a staunch fiscal conservative.

He underscored a need for discernment in using taxpayer money, championed low taxes for fostering business expansion and recruitment and vowed to keep government expansion in check.

When asked what circumstances would be required for his support on a property tax increase, Fowler said he would “work to find solutions to problems without increasing taxes.”

Stout, vice president of Johnson City’s Vertical Solutions, frequently ran over the Chamber’s imposed 50-word limit for candidates’ responses, leaving many of his answers cut off.

In his provided responses, he relied on his experience on the commission and in the construction industry, saying he frequently completes projects on deadline and under budget.

He said recent collaboration between city and county leaders on economic development projects was a positive sign of things to come.

Van Brocklin likewise pointed to his previous commission experience, and said he was looking to bring a proactive, rather than reactive, approach to handling city business.

Wise, owner of a property management company and currently a County Commissioner, said many candidates may offer the hollow promise to never consider tax increases.

He won’t leave the option off the table, but said the tax rate should only be increased as a last resort, “when all other reasonable options have fallen short and the welfare of the city is at risk.”

Also chairman of the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission, he urged future commissioners to undertake more strategic planning to map out city spending and policy decisions.

Hill did not respond to the Chamber’s survey.

Asked about de-annexation, a polarizing topic in the area’s political arena, the responding candidates each revealed their thoughts on an issue that may resurface in the board’s next term.

Fowler didn’t explicitly say whether he did or did not support future voluntary de-annexation, but said “private property rights and voluntary associations are fundamental freedoms,” seemingly opening the door to city residents hoping to separate themselves from the municipality in the future.

Stout pointed to his recent vote against a de-annexation proposal, and said he wanted to avoid losing taxpayer investments in infrastructure for future growth.

Van Brocklin would only consider future de-annexations supported by 75 percent of land owners on the board of the city since the urban growth boundary was established, conditions which he said Gray residents recently met.

Wise said he does not support voluntary de-annexation.

“To allow de-annexation will create service delivery confusion and could negatively impact property owners,” he said.

A similarly formatted survey was sent to five city school board candidates vying for three open seats.

Tim Belisle, current board chairman, is the only incumbent in the race, with challengers Bill Smith, a former educator; Jonathan Kinnick, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat in the last election; Ronald E. Scott, who heads a local credit union; and Stacie Kilday Torbett.

Smith and Torbett, both former educators, said their classroom experience give them insight into the issues faced by today’s teachers and administrators.

Kinnick, a software developer and computer consulting business owner, said his career in technology would help the future board navigate a rapidly changing education model, frequently based on computers.

For Scott, his two decades of budget managing may be advantageous each year when the board builds and negotiates a spending plan with the city.

Belisle said his nine years on the board help his case. “Through those years of service, I have developed an intimate understanding of our schools and how the system works,” he said.

Facing the selection of a new superintendent when current leader Richard Bales retires at the end of this fiscal year, each board member is looking for a strong leader with experience educating.

The Chamber issued a similar questionnaire to candidates for open state House of Representatives seats, and plan to release their answers the week of Oct. 3.

Email Nathan Baker at nbaker@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jcpressbaker or on Facebook at facebook.com/jcpressbaker.