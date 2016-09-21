Two months later, Family Justice Center sees clientele grow

While Director Heather Brack obviously doesn’t want to see an increase in domestic violence victims, she does know the center can be a crucial asset to anyone in a violent relationship.

“We’re always looking for more (clients). That’s one of those things that I always try to be careful in how I say that because obviously I don’t want more people to be in a situation where they need our services, but we know that these things are going on inside of our community,” Brack said.

“We are seeing an uptick in clients who are just walking in the door saying, ‘I talked to somebody who said I need to come here.’ And that’s really, really heart-warming for us. That means we’re filling our need.”

Wednesday marked exactly two months since the center opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

But for Brack, it’s likely been the fastest two months of her life as she’s stayed busy managing the center and raising awareness of the services it provides.

“We really are working on making sure that the community as a whole understands who we are. With us being a new entity, maybe the word hasn’t gotten out there enough that somebody just intrinsically knows (to come to the Family Justice Center). So we’re still working on that,” Brack said.

The center acts as a hub for domestic violence victims, where different agencies and law enforcement organizations can provide services and referrals in one facility.

Brack said all the organizations present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony are still with the center and most have finished moving into the building at 196 Montgomery St.

“We really wanted to have as many people and organizations on site at the very beginning, just so ourselves as practitioners, could work out the kinks so when clients did come in, we would really have an idea and there’s not a constant state of change,” Brack said.

Brack said anyone confused about the legal process can contact the center for assistance, even if it’s not a domestic violence-related issue.

The center was created through a $240,000 Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Programs grant awarded nearly two years ago.

The Johnson City/Washington County Family Justice Center was the seventh domestic violence resource center to open in state and was part of Gov. Bill Haslam’s public safety plan, in which he planned to open three Family Justice Centers within three years.

Brack said all services provided at the Family Justice Centers are free. To contact the Family Justice Center, call 423-722-3720. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP