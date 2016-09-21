JCHA Board discusses details overhauling eight public housing developments

But it might take until 2025 to demolish and replace 450 housing units and remodel another 302.

The Johnson City Housing Authority Board met on Wednesday to discuss specifics of the rebuild and remodel project.

With an estimated start date in January or February, the Authority plans to begin with the Dunbar development, which was built in 1960. Phase one will involve relocating 25 residents, demolishing the Dunbar development — off John Exum Parkway — and building a new 100-apartment complex.

The current blueprints show that the new Dunbar development will have 16 one-bedroom apartments, 50 two-bedroom apartments and 34 three-bedroom apartments.

Phase one of the project will also consist of replacing eight Parkway units and 62 Fairview units. Lake Terrace’s 81 units will be remodeled during phase one, instead of demolished.

The Board estimates phase one will be completed sometime in 2018.

While phase one consists of replacing 181 units, phase two of the project will consist of the replacement of 117 Keystone units and eight Fairview units.

“Our plan is to reduce the density here at Keystone. We’re going to relocate 125 units from (Keystone) over to Fairview. So we’re working on a funding request for that, which is due in February,” said Richard McClain, executive director of the JCHA.

McClain said the main objective of spreading out the Keystone development was safety.

“It also makes for a nicer neighborhood with more green space,” said Tommy Burleson, chairman of the JCDA board.

During the process, McClain said a portion of the Carver property will eventually be transferred to the City.

“We’re going to relocate (the Carver property) to another site ... We’re probably going to let the City have that property at Carver because they want it for flood mitigation work,” he said.

McClain said the Carver development is lower priority currently on his list of developments because the property is still in good shape.

“That property is probably in the best shape of any property as far as all the renovation work we’ve done over there. We’ve done a lot in the past 10 years” McClain said. “They have really nice HVAC systems, the kitchens have been remodeled and the buildings have a good 10 years of life on the roof and windows. There’s just no reason to demo Carver right away.”

The Carver, Pinecrest and Parkway properties are slated to be finished sometime between 2022 and 2025. Keystone, The Memorial Park and Keystone developments should be completed between 2017 and 2022.

The Board estimates the project will cost $100,000 for each new unit and $60,000 for the remodeled units. The Dunbar project alone is estimated to cost $13 million.

The Authority is funding the project through an $11 million tax credit financing plan through the Tennessee Housing and Development Agency.

Burleson said the project has been discussed for six or seven years.

Once completed, rent will continue to be 30 percent of each resident’s adjusted income level, although the leases will change from public housing to a Section 8 lease.

“It’s really exciting to see it come together, and see all the work we’ve put into it come to fruition,” McClain said.

