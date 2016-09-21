ETSU to host Native American Festival this weekend

This two-day festival celebrates Native American heritage through art, music and historical legends with an emphasis on the Cherokee culture.

This year’s event will include a hoop dancer, flute music, storytelling, arrowhead-making and various forms of dance, including Women’s Jingle Dress, Fancy Shawl, Buckskin, Northern Traditional and Southern Straight dances.

Several dances will be performed by the AniKituhwa Warriors, designated cultural ambassadors by the Tribal Council of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Such skills as stick ball, fire by friction, and shellcarving, stonecarving and woodcarving will also be demonstrated.

Festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Saturday’s events will be followed by a 6 p.m. stick ball game.

In conjunction with the Native American Festival, Slocumb Galleries is hosting an art exhibit titled “Decolonial Identity” by Cherokee artist Jeff Marley through Oct. 7. A reception will be held Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring a talk and performance by Marley at 6, at Slocumb Galleries, located in Ball Hall.

For more information, contact Nate Tadesse at 423-439-6633 or mcstaffts@etsu.edu.

For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.