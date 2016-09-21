Carver Rec after school on a drive for Dollywood and DC; ET Children's Home needs a new van

For the October excursion, Carver Director Herb Greenlee said the center has 25 Dollywood passes for which the after-school students have been on their best behavior for weeks and busy earning points to win a seat on the bus.

At the same time, Greenlee said the center’s staff and its supporters have been busy filling a large tractor trailer with items donated for a yard sale to help with the cost of hotel accommodations and meals for the kids and their chaperones.

Fundraising for the after-school program’s trip to D.C. will begin with a basketball tournament lined up for Oct. 24-29 and pick up in January with a celebrity dinner to be held in conjunction with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Greenlee said the center’s staff is still working to confirm the appearance of a professional sports figure as the featured guest at the dinner and asked the community to stay tuned for more details as they develop.

Those who wish to help may donate items for the yard sale at the recreation center at 322 W. Market St. and come to center to shop on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone in need of assistance or more information about to how donate items for the sale or register for the basketball tournament may call Greenlee at 423-747-1425 or the Carver Recreation Center at 423-461-8830.

The East Tennessee Children’s Home & Academy in Elizabethton is in need of a new van and is on a drive to raise $20,000 to purchase a dependable, late model vehicle to serve the girls who live at the home for many years to come.

Ron Marvel, who serves as the home’s co-director with his wife, Melissa, said, “Our 14-year-old Kia minivan has become unreliable and too expensive to maintain. We use it to transport our girls to the many outside appointments that they have each week, to church and other outings.

“Since having a minivan is a necessity for our ministry, we must replace our current minivan as soon as possible.”

The home’s fundraising goal is $20,000. Its target date to meet that goal is October. Its hope is to find a van or large sport utility vehicle 5 years old or less, decent gas mileage and less than 75,000 miles on the odometer.

While any and all donations will help, the home is asking those who cannot give to pray the need will be met and help raise awareness by visiting the East Tennessee Children’s Home page on Facebook and sharing its post about the van on all their social media accounts.

The home also welcomes the opportunity to speak about its mission to churches, Sunday School classes, civic organizations and other small groups.

Donations to the home are tax deductible and may be made through the Paypal link included on its Facebook post about the van or by mail to ETCHA, P.O. Box 1147, Elizabethton, TN 37644.

More information about the home and how to help may be obtained by calling the Marvels at 423-542-4423.

If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538 or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605.

