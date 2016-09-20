Mountain States, Wellmont merger still has long road ahead

But Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System are making progress toward that goal.

More than a year after making their intentions known on April 2, 2015, Mountain States and Wellmont’s merger applications in both Tennessee and Virginia have been deemed complete. The Southwest Virginia Health Authority deemed Mountain States and Wellmont’s cooperative agreement application in that state complete on Aug. 26.

“We are making significant progress in bringing our organizations together and are extremely grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from local businesses, elected officials and individuals throughout our community,” a joint statement from Wellmont and Mountain States read.

“We look forward to the next steps in the approval process so we can begin making the transformative investments in community health outlined in our applications.”

While complete doesn’t necessarily mean approved, both health care system CEOs have appeared confident the situation is more of a “when” it’s approved rather than “if” it will be approved.

On Sept. 14, Mountain States CEO Alan Levine and Wellmont CEO Bart Hove announced that the Joint Board Task Force had already hired a branding firm and decided on the merged entity’s new name: Ballad Health.

Levine said the process of rebranding began about eight or nine months ago.

“Once we are approved or somewhere close to when we get approved, we’ll actually have more of a rollout with our new logo and some other things. It’ll be a bigger celebration at that time,” Levine said during a Sept. 14 meeting with local media.

When asked if disclosing the name before the merger is approved was presumptuous, Hove said he didn’t think so.

“We didn’t feel it was presumptuous to go ahead and do the preliminary work that has to be done in order for us to move forward and begin planning,” Hove said. “The logo and collateral materials that come along with the name will actually take the time between now and closing, or once approved, to be done. So it’s a step-wise process. What we don’t want to do is be secretive.”

One day after the brand announcement, the Tennessee Department of Health deemed the merger’s certificate of public advantage application complete after being submitted in February.

“While the application has been deemed complete in Tennessee, the department will have more detailed questions and will likely need to request additional information from the parties as the COPA process continues,” a press release from the state’s Department of Health read.

The press release described the merger’s process as “complex” and “precedent-setting” for Tennessee.

The Department of Health will host a public meeting in Nashville on Sept. 29 in the William Snodgrass Tennessee Tower. There will also be meetings in Bristol on Oct. 6 in the Slater Center Auditorium and a meeting in Johnson City that has not yet been scheduled.

Public comments can be submitted to the Department of Health by emailing tn.health@tn.gov or sending via mail to: TN Department of Health -COPA, 710 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville, Tenn., 37243.

In Virginia, the Southwest Virginia Health Authority will host a public hearing on Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center to receive input regarding the application.

Public comments can also be submitted by mailing a letter to the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, 851 French Moore Jr. Blvd., Abingdon, VA, 24210.

The deadline to submit comments is Sept. 30.

The Authority has 75 days from the completion date to make a determination on whether to recommend the merger to Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Service Bill Hazel.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP