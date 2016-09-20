Improvements seen in Carter Animal Sheter

That was not the case on July 12. Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey said his office started receiving complaints about the condition of the shelter and the animals there. The spike in complaints caused Humphrey to send his administrative assistant, Susan Robinson, to the shelter to investigate the problem.

Robinson said she was shocked by what she found when she arrived.

“I walked in on a pandemic,” Robinson said. She said the shelter’s policies were not being followed, including regular cleaning of the facility and vaccinating all animals brought into the shelter.

The result was that many of the animals were sick. The condition of the shelter also discouraged potential adoptions.

When Robinson reported her initial findings to Humphrey, the mayor gave her the task of fixing the problem.

One of the first things Robinson did was to contact the University of Tennessee’s County Technical Assistance Service and UT’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service. The university’s veterinary school also dispatched veterinarian Amanda Dykstra-Wessel to provide her expertise.

Humphrey was pleased with the sudden improvements at the shelter. “I think it is remarkable,” Humprhey said. “This has been a learning process.”

While it took a great deal of work, Robinson said she did not have to reinvent the wheel. Robinson said she implemented the free online guidance and protocol from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal’s professional website. The shelter is now following the organization’s protocols.

The improvements have already paid off. Robinson said adoptions at the shelter are now at record levels. A partnership with the Petsense store in Elizabethton has resulted in many adoptions. That partnership will flourish on Oct. 1-2. October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and in honor of the occasion, a large group of the shelter’s most adoptable animals will be on display at the store. Also, the shelter is reducing its standard adoption fee by $10. That means a cat that has been spayed or neutered and up to date on its vaccinations can be adopted for $35. A dog can be adopted for $45.

With all the improvements, Humphrey said a new director has been hired to keep the shelter up to standards. He said Katelyn Harrington, a graduate of Lees-McRae College in biology wildlife rehabilitation has been hired and will soon be on board.

Humphrey said several additions are being planned for the shelter, including a 1,000-square-foot cat center and a dog run.

But the most important step has already been made in getting the shelter on track and following protocols, Humphrey and Robinson said. Their goal is now in sight.

“We want this to be the best shelter in our area,” Humphrey said.