Hill says donor-funded trip not illegal

As reported by The Tennessean, Hill was one of six legislators — also including Sens. Reginald Tate, D-Memphis; Bill Ketron, R-Murfreesboro; Rep. Judd Matheny, R-Tullahoma; Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby; and then state Rep. Joe Carr, a Lascassas Republican — who took a “fact-finding” trip to Europe paid for by Andy Miller, leader of the Tennessee Freedom Coalition, a conservative nonprofit group that, among other issues, takes a hard line on immigration and radical Islam.

Hill said the group visited Dearborn, Michigan, Antwerp, Brussels, London and Amsterdam to visit with lawmakers, law enforcement officials and security experts to learn about immigration policy and the threat posed by radical Islam.

“It was a very informative and educational trip, like I was told it was going to be,” Hill said Tuesday. “As a natural offshoot of an experience as powerful and educational as it was, when you get back, you take stock and ask what we need to be doing in Tennessee to prevent some of the things we saw on the trip.”

Some of the lessons learned during the trip were “to not be afraid to call radical Islam radical Islam,” Hill said, and the importance of “proper vetting and security measures for anyone who comes into the country and state.”

Before he accepted the invitation from Miller, Hill said he cleared the trip with Drew Rawlins, executive director of the state Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance.

Because Miller isn’t a registered lobbyist, nor does he employ one, the trip is not a violation of state law, and the lawmakers are not required to report any of the expenses paid by Miller to state authorities.

In an email, Miller told the Nashville newspaper that "the purpose of the trip was to discuss immigration issues with their peers in parliaments there that I had met on previous encounters.

"It may be hard for some to understand that I went to this expense simply out of love and concern for my country," he continued. "But that is the fact."

The trip was uncovered by The Tennessean through its reporting on former Rep. Jeremy Durham’s finances, now under investigation by state and federal authorities.

Campaign finance investigators found Durham, who was ousted by House members last week in a 70-2 vote, in which Hill and others refused to vote to protest the expulsion process, had a $191,000 discrepancy between between his campaign finance reports and his bank accounts. According to The Tennessean, part of the discrepancy was traced to Durham’s investments in Miller’s company.

House Speaker Beth Harwell said over the weekend that she is writing legislation addressing legislators’ campaign fund investments in private companies, and said she would support new regulations on gifts to lawmakers.

Hill said he agreed with the idea behind Harwell’s proposed investment legislation, adding he has not invested campaign funds into Miller’s company.

He also bristled at the Southern Poverty Law Center’s labeling of Miller’s Tennessee Freedom Coalition as a hate group.

“Of course I don’t think they are a hate group,” he said. “The Southern Poverty Law Center is well known for going after conservative groups.”

