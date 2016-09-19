Stout seeks second term on Johnson City Commission

Johnson City Mayor Clayton Stout says he’s running for another four-year City Commission term to complete work begun when he first took office in May 2011.

Stout, 38, will seek a second term in the Nov. 8 municipal election, which now coincides with the presidential and general election.

“I think if you ask yourself if Johnson City is better off know that five years ago, you have to say yes,” Stout said at the Municipal & Safety Building Monday. “I want to give it another four years to get Johnson City where it needs to be.”

Stout, incumbent Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin, Washington County Commissioner Joe Wise, William “Bud” Hill and Dr. Todd Fowler are in the hunt. Seats will go to the top three vote-getters.

In addition to Stout and Van Brocklin, the term of incumber Commissioner Jeff Banyas also is expiring this year, but he has elected not to run again.

Stout received a degree in business administration from The Citadel in 2000 and is the vice president of Johnson City’s Vertical Solutions.

“I think that has helped me prioritize my time and do it effectively,” he said. “It’s important to have experience on the commission. The county’s capital projects spending is very important, as well as seeing our resurfacing program through and continuing to create job opportunities.”

The mayor was asked why he voted against the city investing $8 million in East Tennessee State University’s new performing arts center.

“The cost was always so cloudy,” he said. “I still don’t know what we’re going to get with our investment. I thought using the hotel-motel tax revenue could be better spent if we used it to create economic development — sports complexes, for example.

“They’ve been proven to bring in significant revenue. I’d also like to see us get more families downtown. That’s important. And we can’t continue to bank on retail sales, so we’ve really had to think outside the box. The Tweetsie Trail is one example.”

The Johnson City Power Board wants to return to the city what assets it has invested and become a stand alone entity offering fiber optic and internet services. Stout said there is something to be said for the board having sovereignty, but he also said he was still weighing the pros and cons.

Commissioners have begun to question the need for Redflex Traffic Systems’ red light cameras, and Stout says he will not vote to approve another contract with the company when the current agreement expires in 2018.

“It’s a terrible contract,” he said. “I’ve always taken a hard line with this. I won’t vote to re-up. They haven’t proven that the cameras help prevent traffic accidents.”

In 2014, then Vice Mayor Stout fell short in a run for the state House, losing to incumbent Micah Van Huss, R-6th.

That same year, voters approved a city charter amendment that moved municipal elections to coincide with November general elections. The move was made to save taxpayers money and increase what have been low voter turnouts. It also extended commissioners’ terms by about a year.

“I’m proud of my record,” Stout said. “I’ve been fair and responsive to Johnson City taxpayers. I’ve looked for ways to use taxpayer dollars responsibly.”

Commissioners serve two-year terms and make $100 per month. The mayor receives $150 per month.

