Humphrey remains chairman of Carter County Commission

Commissioner Robert Acuff of the First District, a relatively new member of the commission, nearly captured the chairmanship.

Humphrey and Acuff were tied 12-12 at voting’s end. Humphrey then broke the tie by voting for himself. As chairman, Humphrey can only cast a vote when the commission is tied.

The 13 who cast votes for Humphrey were: Nancy Brown, Ronnie Trivett, Charlie Von Cannon, Ross Garland, Timothy Holdren, Randall Jenkins, John Lewis, Larry “Doc” Miller, Ray Lyons, Scott Simerly, Robert Carroll, Cody McQueen and Humphrey.

The 12 who voted for Acuff were: Acuff, Willie Campbell, Buford Peters, Mike Hill, Al Meehan, Brad Johnson, Isaiah Grindstaff, L.C.Tester, Danny Ward, Bobbie Gouge-Dietz, Sonja Culler and Kelly Collins.

Humprhey has served as chairman for the past two years and one additional year during his first term as mayor.

Prior to the vote, both candidates adressed the commission. Humphrey said he did have an agenda. He said it was to do things in the best interest of the people.

He said he advocated a different way of running government, based on his past experience in managing a business.

“I think I have met or exceeded expectations,” Humphrey said.

Acuff said he was a relative newcomer — he was appointed to the commission after former commissioner Jerry Proffitt had to resign because his house was taken for use by the Elizabethton Airport and Proffitt moved out of the district.

Acuff won a recent two-year election to retain the seat.

Acuff said he hoped he had made a contribution in the time he has been on the commission, serving on several committees and chairing a emergency management study group that recently completed its work.

During the time for commissioners to speak before the vote, Meehan said he respected the mayor for winning his election, but he said he objected to some of the ways he operated as chairman of the commission.

Some of the things Meehan found objectionable was allowing multiple votes “until they wore the commission down.”

Commissioner John Lewis defended Humphrey, saying he had to do the job 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Following the vote for chairman, the commission elected Ray Lyons as vice chairman. Lyons narrowly defeated Brad Johnson.

The commission then approved assignments to the committees. There were only four changes from the current committee assignments.

Meehan will take over the seat on the Budget Committee formerly held by Nancy Brown. Meehan’s former assignments on the Law Enforcement; Building and Grounds; Rules and By-Laws; and Health and Welfare committees will now be filled by Brown.

Brown strongly objected to being removed from the Budget Committee, citing her 10 years of experience, her qualification as a certified public official and her dedication to keeping taxes low.

The only other change was a voluntary one, with Acuff replacing Peters on the Budget Committee, Peters voluntarily made the move to take over Acuff’s assignments on the Education, Highway and Landfill committees.

There were no changes made to the Financial Management Committee.