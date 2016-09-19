Interfaith candlelight gathering set for Jonesborough on world Peace Day

Representatives from local Jewish, Catholic, Protestant, Buddhist, and Muslim congregations will speak at the event. Prayers for peace from these diverse religions will be featured, along with the singing of songs together, and readings of the UN and Sister Cities proclamations. The 40-minute vigil will end with candle lighting and a benediction for peace.

“An important part of the event is providing the opportunity for those in attendance to make connections with people from other backgrounds and beliefs,” organizers said in a news release, “since the organizers feel that it is only through personal engagement that bridges are built, and that if there is to be peace on this planet of ours, we need talk and work with one another. Everyone is most welcomed to attend.”