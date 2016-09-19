UPDATED with VIDEO: 17-year-old Unicoi County High School bluegrass musician living his dream

Only three weeks ago, Jacob’s life was much like that of many other high school students. He spent his days in class and after school he worked part time at Little Caesars.

Playing guitar, mandolin and bass with the UCHS Bluegrass Band and with his brother and grandfather at area churches was something something he enjoyed. Playing on stage with a world class bluegrass band was something of which he only dreamed. The stars aligning and God smiling down to make that dream an immediate reality was something he did not anticipate.

But as fate with have it, Jacob’s life changed dramatically on the first day of September when, of all things, he received a Facebook message.

“He saw me on Facebook and he sent me a message,” Jacob said with lingering hint of disbelief that out of the blue he was contacted by none other than Grammy-nominated bluegrass session artist Darrell Webb.

“He asked me to send him some video of me playing bass and singing tenor. At first I thought it was someone playing a trick on me. I already had him on my Facebook so I knew what he looked like. I looked up his profile and it was him.”

Long story short, Jacob sent Webb the video. Webb followed up with an invitation for Jacob to come Sevierville for an audition to play with his internationally touring Darrell Webb Band. After the audition, Webb invited Jacob to come back the following weekend to play with the band at the Ole Smoky Distillery in Gatlinburg. Jacob played there that weekend and before he left the distillery his young life had taken an incredible turn.

“We played three or four sets and right before the last set, he asked me if I wanted this job. He said if I wanted it, I had it,” Jacob said.

Asked about his reactions to each of his successive conversations with Webb, Jacob said in succession, “I didn’t believe it. I thought all of my dreams are about to come true. I don’t think I’ve ever prayed for anything as hard. When he gave me the job, the first thing I said was ‘Thank God.’ I was on cloud nine.”

And the first person Jacob told was his dad, Unicoi County Circuit Court Clerk Darren Shelton.

“He was there that night sitting out there watching and just before we went on stage for the last set I sent him a text. When we stepped out and I saw him in the audience, I motioned him to look at his phone. He was on cloud nine too.”

Back in Unicoi County, Director of Schools John English had been given the heads up that bigger things could he on the horizon for Jacob and had already talked to him about about the high school’s new UC Advanced online program. Jacob said English told him, “If you get the job, go ahead and take it. That’s what UC Advanced is for.”

The following week Jacob did just that and he’s been commuting back and forth to Gatlinburg and Sevierville four or five nights a week, keeping up with his school work online and checking in at the high school once a week since then.

“It pays enough to make me drive back and forth; I’ll say that much,” Jacob said. “I would have played with them if it only paid enough for gas and insurance. It’s a bonus to be able to make a little bit too.”

When his gigs run late, Jacob sometimes spends the night with the band members who live in the Gatlinburg area. He and his dad have looked at a few places but are still “waiting to see” about his move to the area.

“He’s young. But Jacob has always had a real level head,” Darren Shelton said. “He’s never given me and his mom (Michelle Pate) a lot of trouble. He’s a straight A student. He’s always been respectful to his elders in the community.

“I told him, I’d be OK with it if he promised me he’d finish college, even if it’s online. He said he would. I have faith in him but I told him to have a backup plan.

“That’s always been a dream of his and his brother to work in the music industry. Chances like this are few and far between. We’re proud of him,’ Darren Shelton said. “It’s his senior year and we were going down that one road. Now we’re going down a completely different road.”

