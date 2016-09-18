Local artist dropping free art around downtown Johnson City

But one local artist is taking the generous gesture a step further.

Every Friday in October, fine artist and image maker Jocelyn Mathewes will hide her artwork somewhere in downtown Johnson City and post a hint about the art’s location on her blog and Facebook page.

“Every now and again it’s nice to discover something cool. I firmly believe all artists should get paid for their creativity and for their work, but I also think that art should be available for everyone,” Mathewes said.

“I just felt like giving it away for free because it makes you happy and makes other people happy. Then if people really, really like your stuff, they can pay you to do something serious.”

Of the four small images she will be giving away, two will be cyanotype images, which is a photographic printing process that produces a cyan-blue print. Mathewes has recently taught a few art classes in Asheville, N.C., and Johnson City on the photographic blueprint process.

“It’s the oldest photographic process that we know of and it’s very basic. You can do it without a dark room. You paint the chemical on paper or natural fabric and then you expose it to UV light,” Mathewes said.

“The best source of UV light around is the sun so you can really only do it during the day.”

The other two pieces she will be giving away are watercolor images.

Mathewes said the idea for the giveaway actually dawned on her while experimenting with water coloring.

“(The watercolor prints) weren’t really in line with the stuff I had been putting out before. So I just decided that I have a lot of these, they’re really wonderful, I don’t mind (giving them away),” Mathewes said.

“I just want to see them in people’s hands because that’s one of the reasons that I make art is because I want to connect with people.”

Mathewes has already dropped a two or three pieces of her work around downtown and added that she may continue the giveaway after October if it becomes a success.

“We’ll just see if people get interested in it. As far as I’m concerned, I could probably keep doing this until the end of the year,” Mathewes said.

If interested in finding Mathewes’ artwork, keep checking her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/jocelynmathewes.imagemaker/ for hints about where it can be found. For those not in the immediate area, Mathewes will be making the prints available to download on her blog at www.jocelynmathewes.com.

“For people who can’t make it out to Johnson City, they can actually go online, download it and print it out themselves,” she said.

