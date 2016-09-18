HeartSisters inviting women to informational meeting in Jonesborough

The group was founded a decade ago by best friends Linda Smith and Marsha Ayers, who shared a common dream of bringing women together for fun, fellowship, encouragement and outreach.

Their dream quickly became a reality and today HeartSisters has chapters in Indiana, Florida, Georgia, California and, most recently, Tennessee.

The newest HeartSisters chapter opened in Greeneville this summer and Smith and Ayers are now reaching out to women in Johnson City, Jonesborough, Kingsport, Elizabethton, and elsewhere around the region.

Their multifaceted mission is to develop friendships by showing respect and acceptance of others, to encourage and support all women, gather regularly for fun and fellowship, to reach out to help others in the community, to promote a healthy and spiritual lifestyle and to desire a heart that is filled with love, joy, hope, peace and laughter.

The group also conducts annual retreats at locations across the the country. A recent HeartSisters retreat at the Elijah’s Harbor Christian Retreat center in Greeneville was attended by women from across the country who came to the area for four days of fun, fellowship and renewal.

“We are women from all walks of life — nurses, teachers, bankers, stay-at-home moms, retired ladies and all others in-between who just have a desire to share our hearts, enjoy fellowship through fun outings, encourage each other when life gets hard, laugh and dance when the world tells us we shouldn't,” Smith said.

Women of all ages are invited to attend Monday’s informational HeartSisters meeting — alone or with a friend or neighbor — to learn more about the group and to join its local members in hour of fun, laughter and information. Smith emphasized the meeting will be informational only, with no pressure to join.

“If you want to expand your circle of friends, or if you are new to this area, this is a great chance to meet some wonderful ladies, hear the story of HeartSisters and make a new friend or two,” she said.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at The Corner Cup, 148 E. Main St., Jonesborough. Coffee will be available at no cost to those attending the meeting.

Reservations are suggested, but not required. Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to reserve a seat by calling Linda Smith at 765-425-3450, Terrie Bates at 407-247-5897 or Susan Crum at 423-470-4616.

