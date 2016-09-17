City Commission passed West Walnut Street District on first reading

And after nine months of work, that first reading of the new West Walnut Street District proposal was passed unanimously by the Commission.

Steve Neilson, development coordinator for the city, presented the Commission with the new six-page zoning code that would affect the street from University Parkway to Buffalo Street and from West State of Franklin to Lynn Street.

“It’s really just passing a hurdle,” said Joe Wise, chairman of the task force. “There were some questions the Commissioners had, but I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to satisfactorily resolve those questions by the second reading.”

Neilson said one of the Commission’s primary concerns was the requirement that buildings be positioned no further than 5 feet from the street.

“They felt that there should be a larger setback so that there was room for dining in the front,” Neilson said.

“They also recognized the fact that we’re going to have to address parking (in the future). They understood as this corridor is developed and becomes more intense, there isn’t enough parking to accommodate it, so we’ll have to look at different techniques.”

Wise said the point of the process is only focused on zoning and not so much on the infrastructure and parking.

“Some of the comments I hear from people start to get into things like sidewalks, streets, bike lanes and parking and those are really not issues that are going to be fully resolved in new zoning code,” Wise said.

“Just remember this is a big-picture conversation about a vision for an important part of Johnson City. There are next steps in this process that will address things like parking and infrastructure, and more specifically how most effectively to use the city’s 60-foot right-of-way.”

Since December 2015, Wise has led the 10-member task force, made up of business owners, residents and city officials, in constructing a new zoning code aimed at reinvigorating the West Walnut Street corridor based on public input.

The code was drafted using suggestions from at least 1,100 people who’ve participated in discussions and online surveys on the topic.

“I think (the Commission) was really pleased with the task force’s effort, especially going out of the way to get community input, hosting several community meetings and the survey. They worked hard and that’s reflected because no one was there questioning or in opposition to (the ordinance),” Neilson said.

One person who might not be so pleased with the new code is Jim Benelisha.

The new zoning code could potentially affect Benelisha’s business, the Acoustic Coffeehouse, with the article that prohibits outdoor dining, drinking, music, or entertainment in the rear or roof of any property on the south side of West Walnut Street.

But Wise has said none of the code is directed at any specific business.

“The West Walnut Street task force is not about a single property, whether that be the Mill or the Acoustic Coffeehouse or anything else. It’s about Walnut Street from University Parkway to Buffalo Street,” Wise said.

There is a possibility that the Acoustic Coffeehouse’s backdoor entertainment will be grandfathered in, said Jim Sullivan, chief building official for Johnson City.

The West Walnut Street District’s second reading will likely be take place at the next City Commission meeting on Oct. 6.

Wise said task force members will try to meet with Commissioners before the next reading to directly address any questions they may pose.

“I feel good about passing first reading. There’s still work to be done, and frankly when the code is adopted there will still work to be done,” Wise said.

