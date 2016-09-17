More than 300 participate in 2016 Race for Wandell

The race event signified an outpouring of community support for Josh Wandell, the former principal of East Side Elementary. Wandell was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in June 2013.

“Four years ago, the goal was to raise awareness for ALS because, most people and even us didn’t know what ALS was,” said Neal Wandell, Josh Wandell’s brother.

“I think the Ice Bucket Challenge helped, but we’re still continuing to push the agenda to find a cure. That’s our overall goal is to find a cure for ALS and that’s what this (event) is doing.”

Beginning at 10 a.m., the race drew more than 300 participants who were split between a competitive and non-competitive race.

“It’s a great event. We never knew exactly how many people were going to show up (when) we started four years ago, but it’s just grown completely from year one to year four,” Neal Wandell said.

“I’d say all-in-all with people running, volunteers and people coming through for the silent auction, we’ve had over 1,000 people. We’re just blessed to have a community that is so strong in supporting Dr. Wangled.”

Kelly Geagley, Josh Wandell’s uncle, estimated that 65 volunteers helped orchestrate the event.

While Josh Wandell didn’t participate in this year’s race, he greeted most of the competitors who finished the race.

“I think he’s just overwhelmed. He’s not about himself. He loves bringing awareness to ALS, but he never wants the focus to be on him,” said Geagley.

A first for the race event, the silent auction was held at the elementary school’s playground. Nearly every item and package auctioned off was donated to the organizers. Neal Wandell said the money raised would go toward next year’s event and Josh Wandell’s treatment and trips to the ALS Center at Houston Methodist Neurological Institute.

“We have over $2,000, almost $3,000, worth of stuff that was donated. People donated stuff out of the kindness of their heart who didn’t even know Josh,” Neal Wandell said.

Among the items auctioned was an authentic Stormtroopers helmet signed by Weird Al Yankovic and a golf package to Hilton Head Island valued at $900.

Another first for the event was the race’s certification by Johnson City-based RunCorps. The Race for Wandell is currently the only certified timed 3K in Tennessee, according to the 2016 Race for Wandell website.

“We hope to (make it certified) every year,” said Neal Wandell. “In the past, (timing) has been one of our biggest challenges so they really stepped up. Everything is electronic. We just handed out the bibs and they took care of it. It’s taken such a burden off the volunteers’ shoulders.”

Craig Emmert finished first in the men’s division and Ellie Hall finished first in the women’s division.

