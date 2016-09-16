Commission favors rezoning of Gray substance abuse treatment clinic

A Thursday evening start ran into the next day following a nearly five-hour long emotionally charged and fact filled journey through the ups and downs of the proposed facility.

The vote was 4-1 with Mayor Clayton Stout and Commissioners Ralph Van Brocklin, Jeff Banyas and Jenny Brock voting for the measure. Vice Mayor David Tomita opposed the move, citing the location and the better choices that were overlooked, such as Princeton Road.

If and when fully approved, the facility at 203 Gray Commons Circle off Suncrest Drive would be jointly operated by Mountain States Health Alliance and East Tennessee State University. The clinic would offer methadone as an option for those addicted to opioids.

Henry Carr, on behalf of MSHA, requested the property be rezoned from B-5 (planned community business) to M-1 (medical services).

“I see patients I’ve never seen before,” Van Brocklin, an oral surgeon, told nearly 200 attendees. “I see the ravages on patients’ teeth and on their overall health. We’re seeing an alarming increase in opioid addiction. And as a community leader, you can’t bury your head in the sand.”

Van Brocklin said he preferred to see the clinic located nearer the medical community, but he also said he was comfortable issues feared by Gray residents “will not come to pass.”

Stout became emotional, saying he had been a foster parent and had seen the pain caused by addiction.

“I would have supported this whether it was in Gary or on Princeton Road,” he said.

The extremely long meeting began with reports from city staff followed by MSHA and ETSU officials. A long line of unhappy Gray residents followed, and a smaller mix of those favoring the clinic also spoke out.

“Johnson City and Washington County have some of the highest rates in the state for dealing with drug use,” said MSHA CEO Alan Levine. “The stories we hear are not just anecdotal. We’ve heard several national stories about the Tri-Cities being ground zero for drug abuse.”

Levine said patients will have to agree to stay drug free while undergoing treatment.

“If they don’t, they will be dismissed,” he said. “Tennessee ranks second (in the U.S.) in the overuse of opioids. We know people in the community don’t like this, but we have a problem.”

All patients who receive care at the clinic will be required to undergo counseling. The clinic also will partner with Frontier Health and include education, patient care, research, outreach and evaluation, said Robert Pack, ETSU Center for Prescription Drug Abuse and Treatment director.

“We all know why we’re here,” said Carr. “Make no mistake, this clinic will likely open in either Johnson City or Washington County. Folks, Mountain States and ETSU are ready to step up.”

Danny Sells, on behalf of Citizens to Maintain Gray, has filed an appeal in an effort to reverse the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency’s unanimous decision a few weeks ago to grant a certificate of need for the clinic. Tennessee law requires a certificate of need for facilities that incorporate methadone as a treatment for opiate addiction.

Sells, Gray residents and some Washington County officials maintain state board members had made up their minds before the application for the certificate was reviewed. They also have expressed concerns about traffic flow and crime.

After delivering a petition containing 2,100 signatures from Gray citizens in opposition to the rezoning, Sells questioned the city staff’s traffic count estimates and said comparisons to similar clinics were inaccurate.

“We will see an increase in crime in Gray compared to what we see now,” he said. “One would assume a drug problem exists in East Tennessee because we don’t have enough methadone clinics.”

Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois spoke prior to Sells. Sirois collected data from 14 similar clinics and talked with police chiefs and others who reported calls to clinic locations did not indicate an increase in crime due to the facilities.

“More issues will emerge that you will be dealing with for a long time,” Sells said. “Suncrest Drive already is a mess.”

Washington County Commissioner Bryan Davenport also spoke in opposition.

“We were told this wasn’t the best location, and that were it not from a push by a competitor, it would not have been rushed,” he said. “Please, let’s do the best thing for Gray. This clinic will not be as successful as it could be if it were in the right location.”

Commissioners also approved a separate ordinance for a concept plan on the clinic’s 4.7-acre lot. Again, the tally was 4-1, with Tomita voting against the plan.

The petitioner wants to continue utilizing the existing building onsite for medical services, and include an outpatient treatment center with a methadone component.

Concept plans need only one reading. The plan also shows a new point of ingress and egress on Gray Commons Circle, a landscape buffer and the addition of 57 parking spaces. The property already is being developed for medical offices.

A required neighborhood meeting was held July 7, and the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission approved the rezoning Aug. 9.

Should the rezoning be approved on third reading and later as a special exception in a medical services district by the Board of Zoning Appeals, it would be the only clinic utilizing methadone in Johnson City.

There are about a dozen in Tennessee, including two in the Knoxville area. A clinic in Buncombe County, North Carolina, is the nearest facility offering methadone.

If commissioners approve a third reading and the BZA approves the use in the medical services district, the clinic can legally operate regardless of the appeal. However, it is not expected to be up and running until early next year.

Jim Christoffersen, THDSA general counsel, said last week paperwork generated from Sells’ appeal will be sent to the Secretary of State’s office where an administrative law judge will be assigned.

The judge is expected to convene a teleconference with the two parties within a week or two, and an attempt to settle the issue through mediation will be made. Should it be determined that a trial is necessary, a location would be chosen and a three- to four-day trial would ensue, according to Christoffersen.

