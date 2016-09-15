Roe vows continued committment to veterans, constituent agencies in wake of federal grant loss

“My priority is ensuring East Tennessee continues to receive the funding and resources necessary to serve our veterans, and my understanding is this money will continue to help veterans in the First District,” Roe said in email from the congressman’s communications director to the Johnson City Press.

“While I cannot override a decision by a federal agency to award funding to a certain organization, my door is always open to help any local organization applying for a federal grant,” Roe said in the email.

A member of the House Veterans Committee, Roe made the statements in response to a Johnson City Press report that Veterans Health Services will not to renew a $450,000 Support Services for Veteran Families grant previously awarded to the Appalachian Regional Coalition for Homelessness to provide direct assistance to veterans at risk of homeless in 16 Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia counties.

Combined with SSVF grant funding also cut from the Knoxville-based Tennessee Valley Coalition to End Homelessness for SSVF services for veterans in 21 additional counties in Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky, the VHS will divert a total of $2 million in annual SSVF funding from the two East Tennessee homeless coalitions to a multi-state Volunteers of America homeless assistance agency based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Tiffany McGuffee Haverly, communications director for Roe, emphasized in her Thursday email to the Johnson City Press that “While ARCH will no longer be administering these funds . . . the district will still receive federal grant money to assist in preventing and ending veterans’ homelessness.”

“The congressman is willing and able to support grant applications from constituent agencies, Haverly said.

“In fact, a member of his staff offered his assistance to ARCH with this application and liaised between ARCH and the VA after the funding was awarded elsewhere.”

In a phone interview with the Johnson City Press Thursday afternoon, Haverly said ARCH contacted Roe about the grant in October 2014, prior to filing the application.

She said ARCH contacted Roe’s office about the non-renewal of the grant On Aug. 31, and on Sept. 7 a representative of his office contacted the Department of Veterans Affairs congressional liaison to arranged a telephone conference between SSVF Program Director John Kuhn and ARCH to help ARCH understand why the grant was not renewed.

According to ARCH Executive Director Anne Cooper, since 2014 the SSVF program has provided more than $1.4 million in direct financial assistance to veterans in the Tri-Cities area alone.

The assistance includes rental and utility deposits and payments, moving costs, childcare, transportation, emergency housing assistance and other general housing stability assistance to prevent veterans and their immediate family members from becoming homeless.

Cooper told the Johnson City Press on Tuesday her greatest concern is that Volunteers of America does not have a SSVF service delivery system in place to in the Northeast Tennessee and western Virginia counties served by ARCH.

The ARCH board of directors conducted a called meeting on the grant loss on Thursday and Cooper said she will present the coalition’s case to SSVF program office in a closeout conference scheduled for Friday.

Cooper said people should continue to call ARCH for access to all homeless services. She referred concerns about the discontinuation of the local SSVF program grants may be addressed to National SSVF Program Director John Kuhn at 1-877-737-0111.

