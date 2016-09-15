Gray clinic supporters, opponents present case at City Commission's second reading

Only three Gray residents stood in a corner, dodging the blinding sun, with a yellow sign that read, “People’s Voice 2,100 Signatures Vote ‘No’ Methadone Clinic or Liquor Store.”

No chants rang out, as the scene was considerably quieter than Aug. 9’s Regional Planning Commission meeting, where a recommendation was approved to rezone the property for the clinic that will utilize methadone treatments.

The Commission passed the first reading of the rezoning resolution, 4-1, during a hearing on Sept. 1.

Thursday’s second reading was the only opportunity for public comment on the ordinance. Mayor Clayton Stout declared no time limit would be imposed on those who chose to speak, which meant the meeting would lasted the night.

But clinic opponents weren’t about to let the Commission pass the resolution again without posing their concerns.

More than 15 opponents were expected spoke out against the rezoning, including Washington County Commissioners Mark Larkey, Mike Ford and Bryan Davenport.

“They don’t need to put that out at a school district,” said Darrell Nelson, one of the opponents outside holding the sign.

“Without the methadone clinic, traffic is bad enough. If they do the methadone clinic, it’s going to be twice as bad.”

Inside the building’s foyer, Danny Sells, organizer of the opposition group Citizens to Maintain Gray, began welcoming Gray residents and prepping those who planned to speak in opposition to the rezoning.

“We look forward to making our case once again to the City Commission,” Sells said. “They have the opportunity tonight to actually correct that (first) vote and do the right thing for Gray. And that’s what we’re expecting them to do and we’ll continue to expect them to do that through the third reading.”

By the time a prayer and the pledge of allegiance signaled the meeting’s beginning, nearly 150 people, the majority opposing the clinic, filled the chamber.

Sells said it was nice to see the community support.

“It’s always heartwarming to see the number of folks out, but the reality is this is that important of an issue to this community and that’s the reason they’re here, because we support our community.”

ETSU and Mountain States officials, including CEO Alan Levine, were allowed to provide support for the rezoning measure first during the public comment section.

Mountain States real estate manager Hank Carr was the first to speak, with plenty of shaking heads behind him, on the subject.

“The debate has been going on for a long time, the question is who is going to provide the (addiction treatment) service?” Carr said to the Commission.

“Will it be an outsider who will do it for profit or will it be your two largest employers, who reluctantly agreed to weigh in and agreed to do the best job they can ... These are the people that are going to stand behind their actions. Make no mistake about one thing. This clinic will open somewhere and it will likely be in Washington County or Johnson City.”

