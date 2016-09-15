Debate on substance abuse clinic stretches long into the night

If fully approved, the facility at 203 Gray Commons Circle, which is within the city’s corporate limits, would be jointly operated by Mountain States Health Alliance and East Tennessee State University. The clinic would offer methadone as an option for those addicted to opioids.

Those opposed to the clinic cited increased traffic and crime concerns, while supporters talked about the growing need for a clinic in the area.

“Johnson City and Washington County have some of the highest rates in the state for dealing with drug use,” said MSHA CEO Alan Levine. “The stories we hear are not just anecdotal. We’ve heard several national stories about the Tri-Cities being ground zero for drug abuse.”

Levine said patients will have to agree to stay drug-free while undergoing treatment.

“If they don’t, they will be dismissed,” he said.

Danny Sells, on behalf of Citizens to Maintain Gray, has filed an appeal in an effort to reverse the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency’s unanimous decision a few weeks ago to grant a certificate of need for the clinic.

Before he spoke, Sells handed Mayor Clayton Stout a petition signed by 2,100 citizens in Gray opposed to the clinic.

“One would assume we have a drug problem in East Tennessee because we don’t have enough methadone clinics,” he said. “We will see a huge increase in crime in Gray compared to what we see now.”

Sells also said city staff’s traffic data and comparisons to similar clinics were skewed.

Sould the rezoning be approved on third reading and later as a special exception in a medical services district by the Board of Zoning Appeals, it would be the only clinic utilizing methadone in Johnson City.

There are about a dozen in Tennessee, including two in the Knoxville area. A clinic in Buncombe County, North Carolina, is the nearest facility offering methadone.

