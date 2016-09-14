Funeral homes in region sponsored Sunday's Freedom Ride.

Respect.

Tyler Tetrick said that’s what happened during the weekend Freedom Ride, a rolling memorial in memory of the victims and events of Sept. 11, 2001.

“It was good to see cars on U.S. Highway 321, Interstate 26 and other highways stop their car and show respect as the Ride passed through,” said Tetrick, president of Heritage Family Cemetery. “You don’t see that very much at funeral processions anymore.”

A Monday story about the ride in the Johnson City Press failed to note the event was sponsored and coordinated by Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton, Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services of Johnson City, Valley Funeral Home of Erwin and Oak Hill Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Kingsport. The event drew 250 motorcycle riders from around the region.

Those motorcyclists came from several different organizations, as well as some individuals without affiliation. The ride began in Elizabethton, proceeded to Erwin, then to Johnson City and ended in Kingsport.

Tetrick said the event took a lot of coordination among the various organizations, as well as with law enforcement agencies in different jurisdictions.

He said the ride went well, and he was impressed with the response given by individuals as the ride passed through.

Tetrick said it was worth all the time, money and effort.

“As survivors of the 9/11 attacks, it is our job to remember the lives lost on that terrible day so that they remain with us and are never forgotten,” he said. “The Freedom Ride is an event where we as a community can come together and honor those brave heroes who have paid the ultimate sacrifice – several of whom are from right here in the Tri-Cities area.

“For those who served and are still serving in our military to protect our freedoms, they deserve our respect and deepest gratitude. We are blessed to have dedicated, professional police, firefighters, and emergency responders in our community.”

Tetrick said the Ride was an opportunity to show appreciation to the men and women who put their lives on the line every day, both here and abroad, “to protect us from whatever threats we may face.

“9/11 was a terrible day for our nation and we will never forget it, but it also is a time to remember how resilient we are as a people. Our hope is that the Freedom Ride will remind us of this as we pay tribute to this great nation and to those who protect it.”