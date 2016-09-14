Appalachian Regional Homeless Coalition to lose funding for Support Services for Veterans Families

ARCH Executive Director Anne Cooper on Tuesday confirmed the Veterans Health Administration will not renew funding for the Support Services for Veteran Families program administered by ARCH in 16 Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia counties. Loss of the SSVF funding is set to take effect on Oct. 1.

Since 2013, Cooper said, the SSVF program has provided more than $1.4 million in direct financial assistance to veterans in the Tri-Cities area alone.

The program provides a wide range of assistance to low-income veterans, including, according to the ARCH website, “assistance with rental and utility deposits and payments, moving costs, childcare, transportation, emergency housing assistance, and general housing stability.”

Combined with SSVF grant funding cut from the Knoxville-based Tennessee Valley Coalition to End Homelessness for SSVF services for veterans in 21 additional counties in Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky, Cooper said approximately $2 million in annual SSVF funding will be diverted from the two East Tennessee homeless coalitions to Volunteers of America, a multi-state homeless assistance program based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Cooper said her greatest concern is that Volunteers of America does not have a SSVF service delivery system in place to in the Northeast Tennessee and western Virginia counties served by ARCH. ARCH has two offices in Northeast Tennessee and two in Virginia staffed with trained SSVF case managers.

Cooper said while she is not aware of any appeal process to contest the non-renewal of the grant, and U.S. Rep. Phil Roe’s office has informed ARCH Roe has no authority to intervene, she is still hopeful the decision can be reversed.

The ARCH board of directors will address the issue in a called meeting on Thursday and Cooper will present the coalition’s case to SSVF program office in a closeout conference scheduled for Friday.

“We have veterans in line (for SSVF services) and I want to give them direction. But at this time I’m unsure what to tell them. We we still do their coordinated entry processing, but our funding ends on Oct. 1.

“After Friday, we will have more information and will be able to tell people what to do.”

In the meantime, Cooper said, people should continue to call ARCH for access to all homeless services.

Cooper said concerns about the discontinuation of the local SSVF program grants may be addressed to National SSVF Program Director John Kuhn at 1-877-737-0111.

