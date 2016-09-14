Over 3,000 animals adopted last year from the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter

The Animal Control Board outlined the year’s numbers during its monthly meeting Tuesday, including euthanasia and adoption rates.

Interim director Debbie Dobbs said the shelter took in 6,528 animals — 788 of them from out of the county — during the first full fiscal year in the North Roan Street facility.

Of those 6,528 animals, 3,113 were adopted and 663 were either returned to or reclaimed by owners, which Dobbs said was one of the highest totals the shelter had accomplished in a single year.

“A major goal is to get lost animals back to their families. ... The first year in the new facility, it accomplished what all the fundraising and all the work that the board and staff did,” she said. “They accomplished the goals to lower the euthanasia rate and to get more animals adopted. I just want it to get better every year.”

While the shelter had a strong adoption year, there were still 1,972 animals euthanized: 1,850 cats and 122 dogs.

“The only dogs that were put to sleep in this facility were aggressive or had a bad temperament when it came to other animals and people, and there were only 122 of those. That’s the lowest number ever recorded from 1987 to now,” Dobbs said.

“Unfortunately, when it comes to the cats and kittens, that’s still a high number. Those were (put to sleep) either due to upper respiratory viruses and ailments that did not respond to treatment or they were feral animals.”

Dobbs said another 451 animals were transferred from the animal shelter to rescue groups, such as the local Humane Society during the 2015-2016 year.

The shelter currently houses 143 dogs, 160 cats, 14 hamsters, two pigs and a rabbit.

The Board also announced it was dedicating the cat area of the shelter to Fred Warren, head coach of East Tennessee State University’s golf team, for donating $30,000 to the animal shelter.

“We just want to say thanks to Fred Warren for the generous donation. He sponsored the two big cat rooms and it is now called the Fred Warren Cat Condo Complex,” Dobbs said.

Chairman Gary McAllister said the Board would honor Warren during next month’s meeting.

In related news, McAllister said Cara Ledbetter, the shelter’s new executive director, would begin working on Oct. 3. Tammy Davis, who was hired for the operations manager position, will begin on Sept. 26.

Ledbetter and Davis were hired Sept. 2 to fill Dobbs’ position after she retired in January.

Dobbs said she would continue working on an interim basis at the shelter until the middle of October.

