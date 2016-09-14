Mountain States, Wellmont announce merger's name

On Wednesday, Bart Hove, CEO of Wellmont, and Alan Levine, CEO of Mountain States, spoke about the underlying meaning of the Ballad Health name and how it was chosen.

“We actually engaged an independent consulting firm to help us establish what would be best served with the merged organization going forward in the essence of kicking off our new entity and our new identity,” Hove said.

Monigle Associates Inc., an independent branding firm based in Colorado, was hired by the healthcare systems to select the name. Monigle has previously worked with brands such as CenturyLink, Bank of America and AT&T.

Before making the selection, Hove said the consulting firm interviewed the public and each institution’s staff and management.

“Hundreds of interviews were conducted all across our community and our region to ultimately congeal that into the recommended name,” Hove said.

“I’m sure they surveyed several hundreds of names. But when they pitched it to us, it hit such a home run that there was no reason to go further with exploring any other opportunities.”

Neither Levine or Hove knew the exact amount charged by the consulting firm.

Levine said the name matches the culture in the region and the two healthcare systems.

“When you look at our region and you look at the culture here. It is so deeply rooted in the stories of so many people. There are so many things about the history of this region that are so rich and powerful,” Levine said.

“And we wanted the name of the system to capture that and combine that with what our people do everyday. From the minute a patient walks into a doctor’s office or a hospital, the one thing they want is for someone to listen to them ... We felt we had a powerful story to tell about ourselves. The name and tagline sets a tone for the culture of the organization we want to be.”

Levine said Ballad Health’s logo would likely be unveiled before January, but it’s still in the design stage.

“We’re going to take our time. The first step is to establish the name and the culture. From there, we have a design team that will be working on the logo. We’ll be getting input from our staff and the community,” Levine said.

The Southwest Virginia Hospital Authority has already ruled the merger’s application complete in Virginia, but Mountain States and Wellmont is still awaiting the Department of Health to deem its certificate of public advantage application complete in Tennessee.

Hove gave a few reasons for the decision to announce its new identity before the merger was approved.

“It’s a step-wise process. What we don’t want to do is be secretive. So if that work had been done and completed, we thought it was the right thing to do is go ahead and share that,” Hove said.

“We know that the state of Tennessee is still evaluating the application we submitted to them. There is still discussion and dialogue going on with them, but we didn’t think this would necessarily interfere with that process.”

