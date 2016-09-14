Mayor calls for civility at public hearing on Gray substance abuse treatment clinic

If and when fully approved, the facility at 203 Gray Commons Circle would be jointly operated by Mountain States Health Alliance and East Tennessee State University. The clinic would offer methadone as an option for those addicted to opioids.

Henry Carr, on behalf of MSHA, has requested the property be rezoned from B-5 (planned community business) to M-1 (medical services). A separate ordinance will be heard on the location’s concept plan for the 4.7-acre lot.

The petitioner wants to continue utilizing the existing building onsite for medical services, and include an outpatient treatment center with a methadone component.

Mayor Clayton Stout said Wednesday commissioners have agreed to begin with city staff’s presentation of the ordinance to rezone the property.

“I then plan to allow Mountain States Health Alliance the floor to state its case,” Stout said. “I’ll be giving Danny Sells (on behalf of Citizens to Maintain Gray) time to make his statement. Then, the floor will be open to the public.”

Stout said he plans to neither limit the number of individual speakers nor the time allowed for each. However, he said he will halt excessive noise and unbecoming behavior.

“It’s been an emotional issue,” he said. “But I insist we remain respectful. It’s not a pep rally or a contest. It will be professional. I don’t want a lot of hand clapping and cheering, no matter where you are on the issue.”

Should the rezoning be approved on third reading and later as a special exception in a medical services district by the Board of Zoning Appeals, it would be the only clinic utilizing methadone in Johnson City.

There are about a dozen in Tennessee, including two in the Knoxville area. A clinic in Buncombe County, North Carolina, is the nearest facility offering methadone.

Sells has filed an appeal in an effort to reverse the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency’s unanimous decision a few weeks ago to grant a certificate of need for the clinic. Tennessee law requires a certificate of need for facilities that incorporate methadone as a treatment for opiate addiction.

Sells, Gray residents and some Washington County officials maintain state board members had made up their minds before the application for the certificate was reviewed. They also have expressed concerns about traffic flow and crime.

On Sept. 1, commissioners voted 4-1 to rezone the property. Vice Mayor David Tomita voted against the move, primarily over what he considered shoddy traffic data provided by city staff. Stout also was very vocal about the lack of proper traffic data.

Johnson City Traffic Engineer Manager Anthony Todd told commissioners traffic is heavy on Bobby Hicks Highway (State Route 75) on which the facility would be located. A count taken at the site nearly three weeks ago revealed that 14,700 vehicles traveled in front of the proposed location in a 24-hour period.

Commissioners expressed concerns about safety and interference with school-hour traffic. Lindy White, Woodridge Franklin Woods Hospital CEO, said the clinic’s hours would be 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

White said a spike volume could be expected between 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., because most individuals seeking treatment must go to work. There would be another spike at 10 a.m. and another at noon, she added.

Stout, Tomita and Van Brocklin all asked that Todd return with more specific date. They asked the same of Police Chief Mark Sirois who reported that, in general, comparable clinic dispensing methadone in Tennessee did not experience increased crime.

Sirois was asked to meet with Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal, who opposes the clinic. He also was tasked with looking further into whether a municipal model was being used to fit a rural community.

