The breakfast will include pork tenderloin, bacon, sausage, gravy and biscuits, pancakes, hashbrown casserole, eggs, fruit, juice, coffee, tea and milk.

The cost is donation. Proceeds will help Honor Flight Northeast Tennessee treat its next troop of local World War II veterans to a complimentary tour of the nation's war memorials in October.

For more information about the breakfast or Honor Flight Northeast Tennessee, call 330-6189 or visit www.honorflightnetn.org.