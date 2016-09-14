Washington County commissioners, Board of Education form school projects oversight committee

The Budget Committee on Wednesday approved commissioners Gary McAllister, committee chairman Joe Grandy, and committee members Rick Storey and Dr. Paul Stanton as County Commission representatives

The Board of Education is expected to name its four representatives on Oct. 6.

Board Chairman Jack Leonard said members suggested the collaborative effort soon after the capital projects fund was set up.

“We’re doing this to be in conjunction with the County Commission,” Leonard said. “They are our funding body. This allows for much better communication. It also allows us to get more information before it (resolutions/policies) goes before the full commission.”

The capital projects fund is the result of the county’s Capital Investment Plan, a long-term financial tool used to identify and prioritize capital needs and the money available for that need.

Money from the fund will be used for the new Boones Creek kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school, other new schools and renovations, as well as non-school projects and recurring needs.

Commissioners last month approved a capital projects fund policy, which is largely the result of the fund’s creation, and a recent 40-cent property tax increase. The guide is meant to enlighten county commissioners regarding what revenues can be placed in the kitty, what the money can be used for and how the utilization of borrowed funds will apply.

“We were asked by the Board of Education to appoint members to the committee to oversee certain projects,” said Grandy, who nominated the commissioners.

County Mayor Dan Eldridge also announced he would like to organize the county general fund more like the capital projects fund, in that expenses would be identified sooner and more specifically to better lay out long-term plans.

“It’s the same thing you’ve heard me talk about for six years,” Eldridge told committee members. “We’ve got $38 million in the general fund, but only $19 million comes from property tax.

“The growth in the general fund is about half of what is needed for 2-percent salary increases. When I first mentioned this, I thought Mitch (Finance and Administration Director Mitch Meredith) was going to hyperventilate. I thought he was going to need a paper bag.”

Meredith said after the meeting only 5 cents of the recent 40-cent property tax increase goes into the general fund, or about $1 million per year. Of the 40 cents, 32 cents goes into the capital projects fund.

Stanton and Budget Committee member Mark Larkey were not in attendance.

Email Gary Gray at ggray@johnsoncitypress.com. Like Gary B. Gray on Facebook at www.facebook.com/garybgrayjcp. Follow him on Twitter @ggrayjcpress.